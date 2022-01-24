5 dark horses to claim UFC gold in 2022

The year 2022 is now upon us. UFC events will come thick and fast, bringing into question who could end the year with gold wrapped around their waist.

Many fans will be favoring some of the UFC’s current champions to hold onto their titles in 2022. However, as in any year, there are likely to be many dark horses who could surprise the contenders and claim gold.

In 2021, for instance, Glover Teixeira shock the world by becoming the light heavyweight champion. Meanwhile, Julianna Pena stunned everyone by upsetting Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title.

With many top prospects and contenders currently flying under the radar, there is no shortage of dark horses to claim UFC gold in 2022. On that note, here are five possible candidates who could do the same:

#5. Merab Dvalishvili – UFC bantamweight contender

Merab Dvalishvili might have the style needed to beat either Aljamain Sterling or Petr Yan for the UFC bantamweight title.

The UFC’s bantamweight division is undoubtedly one of the most loaded that the promotion has to offer right now. That means there are many viable contenders for a potential shot at the title.

The first title bout of the year in the division is already set. Current champion Aljamain Sterling is booked to face interim champion Petr Yan in a rematch of their controversial 2021 clash that saw Sterling win via disqualification.

So who might be next? One fighter who could definitely be a dark horse to claim gold at 135 lbs is Merab Dvalishvili. ‘The Machine’ is currently ranked #6 in the division. He enjoyed a fabulous 2021, ending his year with a stirring second-round TKO of former title challenger Marlon Moraes.

The victory put Dvalishvili on a seven-fight winning streak, a far cry from the two-fight skid he began his tenure with the promotion with.

Sure, his win over Moraes was the first time he finished an opponent inside the octagon. However, in all honesty, a win is a win in a division so loaded with talent. Dvalishvili’s victories over Cody Stamann and John Dodson were as impressive as any in recent memory.

Given that there are currently four fighters sitting between the Georgian and the top two, he’ll probably need to win one more fight before a title shot. However, Jose Aldo isn’t likely to claim another shot, while Rob Font and Cory Sandhagen are coming off losses, making Dvalishvili’s path a little easier.

Should he find himself against Sterling or Yan, given his strong wrestling, excellent grappling and rapidly improving striking, he’d definitely stand a chance – if only a slim one – of claiming UFC gold.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav