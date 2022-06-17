5 dream matchups that could bring back retired UFC legends

In a recent interview, retired UFC legend Ronda Rousey expressed an interest in returning to MMA to face fellow pioneer Gina Carano in what was once a dream matchup. She further shot down potential rematches with Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, the two women responsible for handing her the only losses of her MMA career. According to Rousey, she'd only return for Gina Carano due to the amount of respect she has for her. The fight has a fair amount of history with the UFC having attempted to book it when Rousey was still an active fighter.

While Carano was reportedly offered $1 million to face Rousey, her request for a six-month training camp did not line up with the UFC's timeline and she ultimately felt pressured into accepting the bout after Dana White announced she'd agreed to face Rousey. Other MMA legends, however, might be goaded from the comfort of retirement to face dream opponents. Some fighters have expressed deep admiration and reverence for specific foes who might lure them back into the octagon, while others have expressed a desire to avenge a loss to an opponent they feel was gifted a win. This list aims to explore five potential matchups that might lure UFC legends out of retirement.

#5. UFC rematch between Chad Mendes and Conor McGregor

While Conor McGregor remains a permanent fixture in the UFC's plans, Chad Mendes retired from MMA following the loss to Alexander Volkanovski in 2018. Mendes, however, has long expressed his belief that his loss to McGregor at UFC 189 was due to being a late-notice replacement for Jose Aldo, who had pulled out of his scheduled bout with McGregor due to a rib injury.

Mendes fought valiantly against McGregor but inevitably fell victim to a second round TKO loss after McGregor's stabbing front kicks to the body sapped him of his energy, setting up the Irishman's straight and long left hooks. Mendes, however, insisted that the loss was due to having little time to prepare for the bout as he only had days to get himself into fighting shape. While the fight took place years ago in 2015 and Mendes retired from the sport, he could likely be convinced to return for a rematch with McGregor, especially given how lucrative a McGregor fight has become due to the level of superstardom the Irishman went on to acquire.

Not only would Mendes have the chance to avenge a loss to an opponent he believes he can defeat, but he'd earn the biggest payday of his career as McGregor is now a much bigger star than he was back in 2015.

#4. Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar

When Daniel Cormier ascended to legendary MMA status by becoming a double champion, a matchup with Brock Lesnar seemed imminent. Fresh off his first-round knockout win over Stipe Miocic, Cormier's post-fight interview included an emphatic callout to Lesnar himself. The former heavyweight champion obliged, stepped into the cage and shoved Cormier to drum up interest in what seemed to be an upcoming bout.

The matchup, though, never came to fruition due to WWE offering Lesnar more money than the UFC was willing to. However, with Lesnar currently on a break from his WWE schedule, and the possibility of what would likely be the biggest payday of his career, perhaps the matchup could convince Cormier to step into the octagon one more time as it will be the only money fight of his career.

#3. Henry Cejudo vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Like Daniel Cormier, Henry Cejudo is a former double champion and Olympic wrestler. Cejudo's retirement, however, came only 2 years ago after defending his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz. The former champion has since expressed repeated interest in returning against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title in the only attempt a UFC fighter has ever made at becoming a champion in three divisions.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo a paper champion and Oscar winner @funkmastermma and a wanna be Crocodile Hunter . I’m feeling generous and here to help you make America great again. Hey @danawhite so you have a walking pez dispenser champ at 125lbs @daico_deusdaguerraa paper champion and Oscar winner @funkmastermmaand a wanna be Crocodile Hunter @alexvolkanovski . I’m feeling generous and here to help you make America great again. #C4 Hey @danawhite so you have a walking pez dispenser champ at 125lbs @daico_deusdaguerra 🇧🇷 a paper champion and Oscar winner @funkmastermma 🇯🇲 and a wanna be Crocodile Hunter @alexvolkanovski 🇦🇺. I’m feeling generous and here to help you make America great again. #C4 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/XMND3Z1b8k

Given how seriously Cejudo has been campaigning for the bout, there is no doubt that if the UFC were to offer him a matchup against Volkanovski, the Olympic gold medalist would eagerly sign the contract and make a hotly anticipated return to the octagon.

#2. Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez

Recent MMA retiree Zabit Magomedsharipov was one of the featherweight division's most skilled fighters. With a flashy and exciting style, many fans were eager to see him paired up with fellow flashy kicker Yair Rodriguez. The bout was scheduled twice but never came to fruition due to Rodriguez pulling out both times due to injury.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



And he's got his eyes on the champ With Yair Rodriguez out of their fight, Zabit is on the lookout for a new opponent.And he's got his eyes on the champ With Yair Rodriguez out of their fight, Zabit is on the lookout for a new opponent.And he's got his eyes on the champ 👀 https://t.co/KvMLYAzymA

The fate of the exciting matchup was one that Zabit was incensed over, going so far as to insinuate that Rodriguez was deliberately avoiding the bout. While Zabit has since retired, his 14-fight win streak has etched his name into UFC featherweight history as a legend of the division. Perhaps a long-desired bout with Rodriguez might convince Zabit to briefly question his decision to pursue medicine over mixed martial arts.

#1. Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre

No recent hypothetical matchup has captured the imagination of UFC fans more than a potential bout between undefeated lightweight phenom Khabib Nurmagomedov and arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time in Georges St-Pierre. Both fighters are retired, and both have expressed a serious interest in facing each other.

St-Pierre was hoping to challenge Khabib for the lightweight title in his quest to become the UFC's first three-division champion. Khabib, on the other hand, hoped to face St-Pierre as he once claimed the Canadian legend was his late father's favorite UFC fighter and that it was his dream for Khabib to compete against St-Pierre at some point. While the fight never came to fruition and both fighters have since settled into their respective retirements, there is no doubt that a serious offer for the matchup might convince either one of them to consider a return to the octagon.

