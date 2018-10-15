5 Dream UFC Fights That Need To Happen

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

We are all still recovering from that record-breaking night where we saw the biggest fight in the history of the UFC go down. Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted bitter rival Conor McGregor by way of neck-crank in the 4th round. This fight saw two styles face-off. It was the classic wrestler versus striker where on this occasion the wrestler prevailed. This was the purpose of MMA in the first place and it is very refreshing to see it succeed on the biggest of stages. These sort of fights are what people want to see. This event smashed the PPV record of 1.6m buys by achieving 2.4m. It is clear that this is the way forward for the UFC. It is in a new era where people really want to see 'dream fights'. In light of this, we are going to be taking a look at '5 dream UFC fights that need to happen'.

#5 Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington

At number 5 we have a match-up that we will surely be seeing in the near future. Tyron Woodley has been untouchable since winning the welterweight title. After knocking out Robbie Lawler in the first round to win the belt, Woodley has since defended it against Stephen Thompson on two separate occasions, Damian Maia and Darren Till and he has looked relatively comfortable in doing so.

The next logical opponent for the 170-pound king is the interim champion, Colby Covington. 'Chaos' obtained the interim title after defeating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225. Many believe that Covington poses the biggest threat to 'The Chosen One' with his constant pressure and highly impressive all-round game.

Both fighters are very comfortable wherever the fight takes place, be it on the feet or on the mat. It would be very interesting to see who would come out on top in this one.

