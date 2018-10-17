5 Dream UFC Opponents For Khabib Nurmagomedov

Luke Sims FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 112 // 17 Oct 2018, 22:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov is coming off of the biggest win of his 27-fight undefeated career. The Russian forced Conor McGregor to tap out in the 4th round of their fight which was billed as the biggest in UFC history.

This event smashed the previous PPV buys record of 1.6m by achieving 2.4m. Because of this, Khabib's stock has rapidly increased. His Instagram followers more than doubled to over 12m, after the fight.

As expected, 'The Eagle' is not short of options. The Russian recently called out boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather to a boxing match. Despite 'Money' seemingly accepting the challenge, this fight seems a little far-fetched.

50 Cent recently offered Khabib $2m to fight for him at Bellator due to the fact that his $2m fight purse is being withheld and also amid the threats Khabib made to quit the UFC. Despite all of the ongoing drama, we are going to be looking at 5 dream opponents in his current organisation, the UFC.

#5 Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee

Many people believe that this is the man with the best chance at beating the unstoppable Khabib. This is because of the wrestling ability that Kevin Lee has.

Many feel that with his top-level wrestling, he can nullify Khabib's strengths and utilise his own on route to victory. This fight however seems very unlikely to happen anytime soon as 'The Eagle' is at the top of the game right now and has many options at his disposal.

Lee is currently ranked #4 in the lightweight division and for him to land this fight he would most likely have to defeat either Tony Ferguson, a man who he has already fallen to or, Conor McGregor.

Unfortunately for 'The Motown Phenom', those two fights also seem a very long way away. Lee should target a fight with Dustin Poirier next to give him a real opportunity to throw his name in the hat.

1 / 5 NEXT