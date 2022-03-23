5 European countries the UFC needs to visit in the post-COVID 19 era

At UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, the premium MMA promotion returned to England with an electric event at the O2 Arena. The atmosphere was a breath of fresh air considering the huge amount of Fight Night cards that have taken place in the near-empty Apex Arena as of late.

With arenas opening up and restrictions being lifted all across the world now, the UFC will no doubt begin to hold events outside the US on a regular basis. In the following list we break down five European countries the UFC needs to visit in the post-COVID 19 era. Honorable mentions go to Wales, Germany, and Holland.

UFC Media Tour Berlin

#5. UFC Scotland

After Paul Craig submitted Nikita Krylov at the O2 Arena, the dangerous Scot immediately called for a main event fight against Anthony Smith at a Scotland event this coming June.

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2

Whilst it seems that Smith will be fighting Magomed Ankalaev next, there is no reason why Craig should not headline an event in Scotland. Jan Blachowicz, Dominick Reyes, and Thiago Santos could all be worthy dance partners for the 'Bearjew.'

Joanne Wood and Casey O'Neil would also both no doubt thrive fighting in front of home fans, having spent the past few years of their MMA careers exclusively fighting in front of US crowds.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor: Weigh-Ins

#4. UFC Denmark/Sweden

The UFC's last event in Scandinavia took place in 2019, and was headlined by middleweights Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier. Hermansson is still in the mix at the top of the middleweight division and could easily headline another event.

Fight Night: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira

However, Khamzat Chimaev is now one of the biggest stars in the promotion and fights out of Sweden. The promotion could seek to captiazle on the hype surrounding 'Borz' right now and throw him into the main event against a fighter such as Colby Covington.

Alexander Gustafsson is also fighting again and would be a great addition to the main card, as would Illir Latifi, Makwan Amirkhani, Gunnar Nelson, and Nicolas Dalby.

#3. UFC Poland

When Jan Blachowicz was the light heavyweight champion, he repeatedly called for an event to be held in his home country of Poland. Unfortunately, Blachowicz has since lost the belt, but remains a big name in the 205lb division.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold

Several other fighters are also in the same weight class, such as Jiri Prochazka and Aleksandar Rakic, who hail from nearby countries and would no doubt jump at a chance to fight so close to home.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk is also an elite fighter from Poland who could easily headline or co-headline a card in her home country. After taking a short hiatus from the sport, she now looks set on returning in the near future.

Krzysztof Jotko, Marcin Tybura, Mateusz Gamrot, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Michał Oleksiejczuk could also feature in what would be a card stacked with local talent.

Fight Night: Jeremy Stephens vs. Mateusz Gamrot

#2. UFC Ireland

The UFC has not returned to the Emerald Isles since it was headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Diego Brandão. The event was an immense spectacle that truly catapulted McGregor and SBG Ireland into a global spectacle.

Conor McGregor After-Fight Party And Wynn Nightlife Residency Debut, Encore Beach Club At Night In Wynn Las Vegas

It was rumored that the promotion would return to Ireland in 2020, but those plans were unfortantely scuppered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now with the success of the London event, the next logical step would be to return to England's neighbors across the pond.

Several Irish stars are currently competing in the UFCincludingas Ian Garry and Dean Barry, as well as Conor McGregor of course. However, there are also numerous American fighters with Irish heritage that could also be used to fill the card out.

Regional promotion Cage Warriors, which produced the likes of Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping, is another source of Irish talent that could be called upon, with the likes of Paul Hughes, Ryan Shelly, and, Decky McAleenan all on the roster.

#1. UFC France

Despite the majority of Europe hosting multiple MMA events, from numerous promotions every year, France has only just legalized the sport. Bellator has already hosted an event on French soil, and it is now time for the top MMA promotion in the world to make their move.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Bellator officially confirms our report that they will be holding an event in Paris, France on Oct. 10. First major MMA show ever in France. Fans will be allowed to attend at Acor Arena. 5K max, I’m told.



Top two fights:



Cheick Kongo x Tim Johnson

MVP x Ross Houston Bellator officially confirms our report that they will be holding an event in Paris, France on Oct. 10. First major MMA show ever in France. Fans will be allowed to attend at Acor Arena. 5K max, I’m told. Top two fights:Cheick Kongo x Tim JohnsonMVP x Ross Houston https://t.co/UEQup3ASMa

There are a number of French stars in the promotion, but former heavyweight interim champion Ciryl Gane would be the most logical fighter to headline the card. The gym Gane trains at, MMA Factory, has several UFC fighters in its stable, including top-ranked middleweight Nassourdine Imavov and heavyweight veteran Alan Badout.

Current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou also once called France his home. A heavyweight title rematch between him and Gane would certainly be an outstanding way of introducing the French public to the sport.

Firas Ziam and Manon Fiorot would both also be excellent additions to the card, whilst Cage Warriors' Morgan Charriere could make his much anticipated step up to the big leagues in front of a home crowd.

