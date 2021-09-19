5 most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

After a number of the card's preliminary fights dragged on and went the distance, UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann was not looking good. Thankfully, things quickly picked up.

With a main card chock-full of violence, UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann ended up being one of the more enjoyable UFC events in recent weeks.

Seven of the 14 fights on offer last night ended in finishes, while there was a lot to like in a number of the other fights too.

With this in mind then, here are the five most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann.

#5. Carlston Harris closes the night out on Impa Kasanganay for his second UFC win

Carlston Harris looked excellent in his win over Impa Kasanganay

Guyana’s Carlston Harris had to wait until his mid-thirties to make his UFC debut. When he stepped into the octagon for the first time in May, he made good on it. His debut lasted just under three minutes. He submitted Christian Aguilera with an anaconda choke.

Based on last night, it looks like ‘Mocambique’ is not willing to waste any time in his attempt to climb to the top of the UFC’s welterweight ladder. Harris picked up his second first-round win in the octagon, this time stopping Impa Kasanganay.

Once again, the fight didn’t even reach the three-minute mark. A relatively even fight saw Kasanganay seemingly hurt Harris first, but the Guyana native was able to hold his poker face and recovered quickly.

When the two welterweights embarked on a pretty wild trade, Harris got the better of things. He staggered Kasanganay before dropping him with a left hand.

Kasanganay attempted to roll and get to his feet, but Harris wasted no time pouncing on him and taking his back from the side. ‘Mocambique’ began to bomb the side of his head with punches.

There was no escape for Kasanganay, and referee Mark Smith quickly stepped in to call off the fight.

The win was another impressive one for Harris. There is no doubt that Kasanganay was a step up, coming off a win in his own right. It’s probably time to move ‘Mocambique’ up the card next time out to see if he can continue his explosive ways.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh