5 most explosive moments from UFC Vegas 32: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw

UFC Vegas 32 looked like a really intriguing card in the lead-up to the event, with potentially one of the best fights of 2021 acting as its main event.

In the end, even some strange judging decision couldn’t prevent UFC Vegas 32 from being a hugely entertaining show with plenty of action from top to bottom.

Sure, we didn’t get an explosive finish in the main event between Cory Sandhagen and T.J. Dillashaw, but with more than half of the show’s fights ending before the final buzzer, UFC Vegas 32 had plenty of highlight reel moments.

On that note, here are the five most explosive moments from UFC Vegas 32: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw.

#5 Julio Arce overwhelms Andre Ewell with sheer ferocity to pick up his fourth UFC win

Julio Arce's sheer aggression was enough to overwhelm Andre Ewell

Once considered a blue chip prospect, Julio Arce hadn’t actually won a fight in the UFC since May 2019 prior to last night’s event. That meant his back was likely against the wall in his clash with Andre Ewell, his first in the UFC’s bantamweight division.

But if Arce was feeling any pressure, he certainly didn’t show it. His striking looked phenomenal from the off, as he attacked Ewell with clean combinations and kicks, looking like the quicker fighter despite making his debut at 135lbs.

But the most impressive thing about Arce in this fight was the killer instinct he showed that led to the finish.

Ewell isn’t a glass cannon by any means, and has always been able to take a heavy shot. So when he continued to eat heavy shots from Arce, it would’ve been easy for the Florida native to simply outclass him and coast his way to a decision.

Instead though, after stunning Ewell badly in the second round, Arce swarmed over him with some unbelievable ferocity, throwing shot after shot until referee Chris Tognoni was forced to intervene with ‘Mr Highlight’ still standing.

Would this finish have been more explosive had Ewell been knocked completely unconscious? Sure, but this was still a fair stoppage from Tognoni and a fantastic showing from Arce. On this display, he could rapidly develop into a contender at 135lbs, and deserves a higher-ranked opponent next time out.

