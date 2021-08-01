5 most explosive moments from UFC Vegas 33: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

With just ten fights on tap in the end, UFC Vegas 33 was one of 2021’s more maligned cards from a fan perspective, prompting the UFC themselves to joke about it on Twitter.

In the end though, UFC Vegas 33 produced some surprisingly exciting fights as well as some truly explosive finishes.

With a number of high points to remember, this was actually a decent UFC show in the end, even if it lacked name value.

Here are the five most explosive moments from UFC Vegas 33: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland.

#5. Sean Strickland lights up Uriah Hall to extend his UFC win streak to five

A particularly excellent third round was the high point of Sean Strickland's win over Uriah Hall

Last night’s main event between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland wasn’t the most entertaining main event of 2021 by a long stretch. In fact, the fight dragged on at points, as Strickland largely outclassed ‘Prime Time’, using his pressure striking and stiff jab.

However, the third round did see a downright explosive moment from ‘Tarzan’, as he came remarkably close to finishing Hall off. In fact, the TUF veteran’s impressive durability was probably the only thing that kept him in the fight.

A powerful one-two appeared to buckle Hall’s legs early in the round, but rather than let ‘Prime Time’ hit the deck, Strickland tackled him down, basically running right through him, and then smashed him with punches from the top.

Referee Herb Dean probably could’ve stopped the fight to tell the truth, but Hall had enough about him to scoot back towards the fence and somehow managed to get to his feet. And while he continued to take a beating during the round, he had survived the worst portion of the fight.

Strickland’s lack of explosive finishing ability, he’s gone the distance in eight of his UFC victories, means that he’ll never be considered the most exciting fighter to watch. In fact, it may well hold him back from getting into proper title contention.

However, his win last night was impressive, and had he been faced with a less durable fighter than Hall, he may well have gotten a third-round TKO.

