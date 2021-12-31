Throughout his legendary career, Fedor Emelianenko has defeated some of the biggest names in the sport. Despite never competing in the UFC, ‘The Last Emperor’ is regarded by many as the greatest heavyweight of all-time.

In his prime, Fedor earned a reputation for being a knockout artist and quickly defeated former champions. He fought the majority of career in PRIDE, where he became PRIDE heavyweight champion after defeating Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira. For years, many wondered how Fedor would’ve fared in the UFC, especially during his prime.

Cerebral Vigilante @Delisketo If you don't get the hype behind Fedor let me make it simple for you:



PRIDE World & GP champ

2x RINGS Absolute champ

WAMMA champ

3x Combat Sambo World champ

Wins over 8 UFC champs, K-1 champs, Olympic champs

Active for more than 20 years in the combat sports world



‘The Last Emperor’ fought and defeated many former UFC heavyweight champions including Andrei Arlovski and Tim Sylvia. But there were still interesting bouts that could’ve taken place had he joined the UFC. This list will look at 5 Fedor Emelianenko fights that never happened.

#5. Fedor vs. Anderson Silva

UFC 208: Silva vs. Brunson

Kicking off this list of Fedor Emelianenko fights that never happened is against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva.

Throughout his career, Silva had some of the most spectacular finishes that are still being talked about today. ‘The Spider’ is widely regarded as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all-time for his accomplishments in the sport. He successfully defended his championship nine-times, while also taking a few light heavyweight fights in between.

In 2015, Chael Sonnen mentioned a rumor that a Fedor vs. Silva bout was in the works at 205lbs. Although ‘The Last Emperor’ was a heavyweight, he was never a massive heavyweight and competing at 205lbs wasn’t so far-fetched.

AD Christian (MMA/Boxing News) @ADchristiann RARE: Ariel Helwani and Dana White get into heated debate about whether Fedor or Anderson Silva is #1 P4P (2010) RARE: Ariel Helwani and Dana White get into heated debate about whether Fedor or Anderson Silva is #1 P4P (2010) https://t.co/y0R248sZkv

It would’ve been interesting to see how Fedor vs. Silva would have gone. ‘The Last Emperor’ has one-punch knockout power, but Silva would get in his opponents’ heads and have them second-guessing themselves.

