5 fighters who appeared invincible in their first UFC title fight

Very few sporting events compare to a UFC championship fight when it comes to thrill and entertainment value.

Over the years, we've seen several top-class fighters falter when the gold is on the line, possibly due to the sheer weight of expectations. Donald Cerrone, Alexander Gustafsson and Chael Sonnen are among those who've come close to a UFC strap on multiple occasions but fallen narrowly short.

However, others have managed to rise to the occasion. Here are five fighters who appeared invincible in their first UFC title fight.

Honorable Mention: Anderson Silva vs Rich Franklin

#5 T.J. Dillashaw vs Renan Barao - UFC 173

T.J. Dillashaw

When T.J. Dillashaw took on Renan Barao at UFC 173 for the UFC bantamweight championship, almost no one expected him to win. After all, the Brazilian had amassed a 33-fight unbeaten streak and was close to the top of the UFC pound-for-pound list.

But Dillashaw, who entered the fight on short notice, dropped Barao in the very first round and pushed a relentless pace for most of the five stanzas. He outlanded the champion 169 to 68 and had over three minutes of control time.

Dillashaw wrenched the title from Barao and drew praise from all corners of the MMA community for his incredible display.

"That was the greatest performance I have ever seen in my life! You surpassed all expectations tonight with this performance. This was just stunning. This was incredible. T.J., this is one of the finest performances I have ever seen. The best performance, I’ll say it right now, this is the most spectacular performance I have ever seen," gushed Joe Rogan in the post-fight interview.

#4 Kamaru Usman vs Tyron Woodley - UFC 235

Kamaru Usman vs Tyron Woodley

After a nine-fight UFC win streak that included wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Demain Maia and Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman took on welterweight kingpin Tyron Woodley at UFC 235.

Woodley was unbeaten in his last seven UFC fights. Widely regarded as one of the greatest welterweights of all time, 'The Chosen One' seemed to have an unflinching grip over the division. But Usman was absolutely unstoppable on the night.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' landed 141 significant strikes when compared to Woodley's 41, and also took his opponent down twice. Usman attacked the head and body of the champion relentlessly over the five rounds, clinching a dominant UD victory.

Usman has built on that performance, and four fights later, he seems just as invincible as he did against Woodley.

#3 Holly Holm vs Ronda Rousey - UFC 193

Holly Holm vs Ronda Rousey

After two unconvincing decision victories over Raquel Pennington and Marion Reneau, Holly Holm took on Ronda Rousey for the UFC bantamweight championship at UFC 193.

Rousey was undefeated in her twelve fights as a professional, with UFC president Dana White talking up her ability in all departments on end. Unfortunately for 'Rowdy', Holm was at her imperious best over the short duration of the fight.

'The Preacher's Daughter' stuffed Rousey's only takedown attempt of the fight and thoroughly outclassed her on the feet. She landed 38 of her 53 significant strike attempts before setting up the fight-winning head kick, shattering Rousey's impenetrable aura and developing one of her own.

However, Holm would go on to lose her next three fights in the UFC, perhaps indicating that her title-clinching performance was a flash in the pan.

#2 Jon Jones vs Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua - UFC 128

Jon Jones vs 'Shogun' Rua

Coming in as a late replacement for Rashad Evans, Jon Jones faced off against Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua for the UFC light heavyweight championship at UFC 128.

Despite being only seven fights old in the promotion, Jones dominated his experienced opponent effortlessly. 'Bones' threw flying knees, elbows, powerful straight punches and kicks in an astonishing display of creative striking. He also took 'Shogun' down thrice, with the champion appearing to tap out to strikes as the referee called a stop to the contest in the third round.

Jones became the youngest fighter to win a UFC championship at 23 years old, and it was clear that he would rule over the division with an iron fist for years to come. It is safe to say that he has lived up to his billing.

#1 Cody Garbrandt vs Dominick Cruz - UFC 207

Cody Garbrandt vs Dominick Cruz

Cody Garbrandt's rise to the top of the UFC bantamweight division was nothing short of spectacular.

'No Love' maximized his first few fights in the UFC, reeling off five wins on the trot including three first-round knockouts. He earned a title shot in December 2016 against champion Dominick Cruz, who was on a 13-fight winning streak stretching all the way back to March 2008.

Cruz, despite his best efforts, had no answer to counter the version of Garbrandt who turned up at UFC 207. The challenger knocked Cruz down twice, landing 47 significant head strikes while taking only 30% of his opponent's shots.

Garbrandt appeared to have beaten Cruz at his own game of elusiveness, as he clinched the bantamweight title and drew praise from all corners for his blinding hand speed and head movement. But much like Holm, 'No Love' recorded three losses in a row after the title win, snapping his air of invincibility.

Garbrandt will be in action this weekend when he takes on Rob Font in an exciting bantamweight match-up.