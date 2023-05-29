5 fighters who could become first-time UFC champions in 2023

The second half of 2023 is almost upon us, and it’s fair to say that the first half of the year has been a fascinating one in the UFC.

With major fights already booked for the next six months, could 2023 be a pivotal year for some fighters looking to become first-time UFC champions? Absolutely.

A couple of these fighters have not yet sealed their title shots, but if they can do that soon, then their chances of claiming gold will increase dramatically. Some of the others already have title shots on tap.

Here, then, are five fighters who could become first-time UFC champions in 2023.

#5. Yair Rodriguez – UFC featherweight

Can Yair Rodriguez unseat Alexander Volkanovski for featherweight gold?

Okay, so technically, there’s a caveat on Yair Rodriguez here, as he actually holds a UFC title now – the interim featherweight title. As everyone knows, though, interim titles are more a way to define a top contender, and so ‘El Pantera’ still needs to cross a major hurdle to become a true champion.

That hurdle, unfortunately, is one that no other 145lber has been able to get past thus far – current featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski.

‘Alexander the Great’ is probably the best 145lber in MMA history at this point, holding wins over Max Holloway, Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, 'The Korean Zombie' and Chad Mendes.

With zero weaknesses, a cerebral style, and insane toughness, Volkanovski basically seems unstoppable. So does Rodriguez stand any chance in their upcoming title bout?

Well, it’s impossible to count any fighter out in a high-level title bout, and ‘El Pantera’ might have a better chance than people think.

The Mexican is a wild, reckless fighter who leaves himself open to counters, but he’s also probably the most explosive fighter in the division, and he’s incredibly tricky to gameplan for due to his unpredictability.

Volkanovski will come into this one as the big favorite, but Rodriguez is a dangerous finisher and could prove to be the champion's trickiest test yet.

#4. Beneil Dariush – UFC lightweight

Beneil Dariush might be two fights away from being lightweight champion

Lightweight contender Beneil Dariush has not yet claimed a shot at UFC gold, but after winning his last eight fights in the octagon, he’s probably just one step away.

Dariush’s next bout will see him face off with former champ Charles Oliveira in the co-headliner of UFC 289 next month. If he can overcome ‘Do Bronx’, then it seems highly likely that the native of Iran will set up a clash with current titleholder Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev is one of the few fighters at 155 pounds to be riding a longer winning streak than Dariush. The Dagestani has not lost a fight in the octagon since 2015 and has won 12 in a row, including over Oliveira, Dan Hooker and Alexander Volkanovski.

However, it’s arguable that he hasn’t faced a fighter with as dangerous a skillset as Dariush just yet.

Like Oliveira, Dariush is a deadly grappler and a dangerous, heavy-handed striker, but it’s very arguable that he’s more durable than ‘Do Bronx’ and possibly a better wrestler too.

If he can beat Oliveira to set up a clash with Makhachev, then he’d almost certainly come into the bout as an underdog.

Despite this, Dariush would be a very live underdog – meaning he could stun fans by becoming a first-time titleholder this year.

#3. Sean O’Malley – UFC bantamweight

Sean O'Malley already has the confident swagger of a champion

If you go by the word of Dana White, then the next UFC bantamweight title fight is set for August and will see champion Aljamain Sterling defend against top contender Sean O’Malley.

So can ‘Sugar’ spring what would be a considerable upset and unseat Sterling to become a first-time champion in the promotion? It’s definitely possible.

‘Funk Master’ is arguably the most underrated titleholder in the UFC right now. He’s riding a lengthy winning streak dating back to 2017 and has beaten Cory Sandhagen, Petr Yan, TJ Dillashaw, and most recently Henry Cejudo.

However, he also feels like a vulnerable champion, having only edged past Yan and Cejudo in split decisions.

O’Malley is still slightly unproven, as many fans believed he deserved to lose a decision to Yan in their fight last October. Despite this, he’s still a fast-improving young fighter with brutal knockout power and strong skills in all areas, and he carries himself with the confidence of a champion already.

Essentially, Sterling should be favoured in their upcoming match, but based on his vulnerabilities – as well as the suggestions that he’s somewhat banged up – O’Malley could easily pull off the victory.

If he can do that, then not only will he be a first-time champ, but he could also become the star he likes to believe he will be, too.

#2. Irene Aldana – UFC bantamweight

Irene Aldana has the capability to upset Amanda Nunes next month

Next month’s lone title fight will come in the women’s bantamweight division, as legendary champion Amanda Nunes looks to make the first defense of her second title reign in the headliner of UFC 289.

Initially, ‘The Lioness’ was supposed to defend against former champ Julianna Pena, who famously upset her back in December 2021. However, with ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ now sidelined with an injury, Irene Aldana will instead get the opportunity of a lifetime.

Remarkably, this fight might be a tougher bout for Nunes than the one with Pena would’ve been and there’s a very real chance that the Mexican fighter will become a first-time champion.

Nunes is one of the hardest hitters in the history of women’s MMA, with a laundry list of knockout victims that includes Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm. However, she also throws her strikes in a wild manner, and in her first bout with Pena, this caught up with her.

‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ was able to beat her to the punch with cleaner, straighter shots, and used them to set up her eventual fight-ending submission. Aldana possesses plenty of knockout power in her own right, but more importantly, she fights behind a ramrod jab and is a highly skilled technical boxer.

Sure, Nunes should have an advantage on the ground, but every fight starts standing, and with ‘The Lioness’ having a tendency to brawl, then Aldana could well capitalize.

If she does win, then it’ll be a major upset. Based on her wins over the likes of Macy Chiasson and Ketlen Vieira, though, she’s more than capable of pulling it off.

#1. Alexandre Pantoja – UFC flyweight

Alexandre Pantoja will be hopeful of becoming the next flyweight champion when he faces Brandon Moreno

The fighter who seems most likely to become a first-time UFC champion this year is undoubtedly flyweight contender Alexandre Pantoja.

Not only does he have a date set to fight for the title, but he’s already beaten the man who currently holds it – Brandon Moreno – twice before.

‘The Cannibal’ first faced off with ‘The Assassin Baby’ back in 2016 during the tapings of TUF 24, choking him out in the second round. The Mexican was then granted a rematch with him in May 2018 and, this time, Pantoja defeated him via decision.

Of course, it’s fair to say Moreno has improved dramatically since then. He now holds a pair of wins over former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo, most recently stopping him via TKO, and has also finished the likes of Kai Kara-France and Brandon Royval.

Despite this, Pantoja is still a bad match for him on paper. Not only is ‘The Cannibal’ a deadly submission grappler, but he’s also a brutally heavy striker who has the power to take out any opponent.

Naturally, it won’t be easy for the Brazilian, as Moreno has proven himself to be remarkably tough and can also finish opponents from plenty of different positions.

However, given that ‘The Cannibal’ is riding a three fight win streak, he should come into this one with plenty of confidence. More importantly, those previous two wins might give him the edge he needs to claim UFC gold for the first time.

