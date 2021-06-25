5 fighters who could become superstars with a big win at UFC 264

UFC 264 goes down on July 10th, and thanks to the main event between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, the event promises to be one of the biggest UFC shows of 2021.

While all of the focus will be on UFC 264’s main event between Poirier and McGregor, the card overall has excellent depth in terms of talented fighters.

So with this in mind, here are five fighters who could become superstars with a big win at UFC 264.

#1 Tai Tuivasa – fights Greg Hardy at UFC 264

Tai Tuivasa could become a hero to UFC fans if he can knock out Greg Hardy at UFC 264

Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa was pegged as a prospect to watch when he debuted in the UFC back in 2017, but it's safe to say that things haven't quite panned out for 'Bam Bam' yet.

The innovator of the hilarious "shoey" celebration went 3-0 in his first three UFC outings but then lost three fights in a row to put him on the brink of being cut by the promotion.

However, Tuivasa has now won his last two fights by KO, putting him firmly back onto the trail of success. UFC 264 will provide him with a unique opportunity to become a real superstar in the promotion.

'Bam Bam' has been matched against former NFL star Greg Hardy, a fighter who is arguably the UFC's biggest villain due to his controversial history with domestic violence allegations.

Like his idol Mark Hunt, Tuivasa's ground game has always been his major weakness. Against Hardy, however, it's unlikely that any grappling will take place.

And while Hardy hits extremely hard, Tuivasa will likely be confident of landing a big shot on the former NFL star, hopefully knocking him out in the process.

If that happens, 'Bam Bam' will be an instant hero to fans, and due to the increased spotlight UFC 264 is likely to provide, it could make him into a superstar in the process too.

