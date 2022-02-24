5 fighters who capitalized on late-notice opportunities in the UFC

This weekend sees the UFC return to Las Vegas for another Fight Night show. In the headliner, Bobby Green has a late chance at glory in a last-minute fight with top lightweight contender Islam Makhachev.

Over the years, we’ve seen numerous instances of fighters capitalizing on late-notice opportunities in the UFC. They picked up wins nobody expected them to pull off.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN What’s that you say? Bobby Green in his UFC main event? How about taking on Islam Makhachev in 10 days? Per sources, Green will replace the injured Beneil Dariush on Feb. 26 against a Makhachev. Not done yet, and likely a catch weight. But both have agreed to the fight. What’s that you say? Bobby Green in his UFC main event? How about taking on Islam Makhachev in 10 days? Per sources, Green will replace the injured Beneil Dariush on Feb. 26 against a Makhachev. Not done yet, and likely a catch weight. But both have agreed to the fight. https://t.co/3hpRYd8ZFt

Is it risky to take a bout in the octagon on late notice? Of course, but sometimes, the potential rewards are well worth any risk. On that note, here are five fighters who capitalized on late-notice opportunities in the UFC:

#5. Charlie Brenneman vs. Rick Story – UFC on Versus 4

In 2011, the hottest rising star in the UFC’s welterweight division was Rick Story. ‘The Horror’ debuted in the octagon in 2009. After suffering a setback in his first bout, he quickly used his wrestling and punching power to reel off six straight victories.

When a planned headline bout between top-ranked contenders Nate Marquardt and Anthony Johnson fell apart after ‘Rumble’ picked up an injury, Story sensed an opportunity. He agreed to fight Marquardt on a month’s notice, and hoped to move into title contention with a win.

Incredibly, though, on the day of the weigh-ins, Marquardt was forced out of the bout due to an undisclosed medical issue. That left Story without an opponent – until Charlie Brenneman - who had been training for an eventually scrapped fight with TJ Grant, agreed to step in.

The move seemed insane. That’s because only was ‘The Spaniard’ stepping in on horrendously late notice, but his record wasn’t nearly as good as Story’s either.

However, Brenneman held an ace up his sleeve in the form of his experience as an NCAA Division I All-American wrestler. He figured that Story would be unable to outwrestle him. If he could turn the tables on ‘The Horror’, he could come out on top.

Incredibly, that was exactly how the fight transpired. Brenneman outgrappled his more accomplished foe for three straight rounds, winning a clear-cut decision.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani ... Brenneman fights Story and shocks us all. They kept in touch and now they train together. Great story. Feel goodness all around. ... Brenneman fights Story and shocks us all. They kept in touch and now they train together. Great story. Feel goodness all around.

‘The Spaniard’ never went into title contention. He would fall to Johnson in his next bout, but considering the way he stole Story’s momentum, he definitely deserves a spot on this list.

