5 fighters who received a title shot after one UFC fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC have now officially come to terms with his retirement from the sport of MMA.

UFC has booked a fight between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira to crown a new lightweight champion. Chandler is ranked No. 4 whereas Oliveira is No. 3 in the lightweight rankings. This fight is scheduled to transpire at UFC 262 on May 15th, 2021.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s official retirement and the new lightweight title matchup have set the combat sports community abuzz with debates and discussions.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira fight is the fact that Chandler has found himself in a UFC title fight in what will be only his second fight in the organization. Today, we take a look at five fighters who received a title shot after one UFC fight.

#5 Bas Rutten

The legendary Bas Rutten made his UFC debut towards the end of his MMA career. Rutten’s UFC debut was a first-round TKO win over Tsuyoshi Kohsaka at UFC 18 in January 1999.

El Guapo’s next fight, his second fight in the organization, was for the UFC heavyweight title. Bas Rutten won this fight and the title by defeating Kevin Randleman via split decision.

Rutten’s title-winning performance came at UFC 20 in May 1999. He later vacated the title due to injury issues and would only compete once more after that, seven years later in his retirement fight.

#4 Tim Sylvia

Tim Sylvia’s UFC debut was a second-round TKO win over Wesley Correira at UFC 39 in September 2002. Sylvia’s second fight in the organization was for the heavyweight title and witnessed him defeat Ricco Rodriguez via first-round KO at UFC 41 in February 2003.

Sylvia would go on to defend his title on one occasion, but he was later stripped of the belt due to failing his post-fight drug test. Sylvia ended his career as a two-time UFC heavyweight champion. He did manage to win the title once again later in his career.

#3 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson

Quinton Jackson made his UFC debut with a second-round KO win over Marvin Eastman at UFC 67 in February 2007. Rampage’s second fight in the organization was for the light heavyweight title. This fight witnessed Rampage defeat MMA legend Chuck Liddell via first-round TKO at UFC 71 in May 2007.

Rampage Jackson would go on to unify the UFC light heavyweight and Pride middleweight titles. Rampage subsequently lost the UFC light heavyweight title to Forrest Griffin.

#2 Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva’s UFC debut was a first-round KO win over Chris Leben at UFC Fight Night 5 in June 2006. Silva’s second fight in the organization was for the middleweight title. He scored a first-round KO win over Rich Franklin at UFC 64 in October 2006.

The Spider went on to become the longest-reigning champion in UFC history (2,457 days) before losing the UFC middleweight title to Chris Weidman.

#OnThisDay in 2006, Anderson Silva became UFC middleweight champion! 🕷



He would hold the belt for 2,457 days 👊 pic.twitter.com/yQYJxHdRTv — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 14, 2020

#1 Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira aka Big Nog

The aforementioned four fighters on our list fought for and won undisputed UFC titles in their second appearances in the organization. However, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira (Big Nog) competed for an interim belt in his second UFC fight.

Big Nog’s promotional debut was a unanimous decision win over Heath Herring at UFC 73 in July 2007. His second fight with the organization was for the interim UFC heavyweight title.

The fight saw Big Nog score a third round submission victory over Tim Sylvia at UFC 81 in February 2008. Big Nog was unable to win the undisputed UFC heavyweight title, though. His next fight saw him lose the interim UFC title to Frank Mir.

Other notable fighters who competed for a UFC title in their second UFC fight

A few other notable fighters whom should be mentioned in this discussion are Kevin Randleman, Jake Shields, and Miesha Tate. These fighters competed for a title in their second UFC fight but were unable to emerge victorious.

Kevin Randleman’s second fight in the organization was a split decision loss against Bas Rutten in their heavyweight title fight at UFC 20 in May 1999, as noted earlier.

Meanwhile, Jake Shields’ second fight in the organization was a unanimous decision loss against Georges St-Pierre in their welterweight title fight at UFC 129 in April 2011.

On the other hand, Miesha Tate’s second fight in the organization was a third round submission loss against Ronda Rousey in their women’s bantamweight title fight at UFC 168 in December 2013.