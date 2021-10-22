5 potential opponents for Victoria Lee's next fight

Victoria Lee is a mixed martial arts prodigy, largely because of her influences. Lee comes from a family of decorated martial artists. To say the Lee family has taken the mixed martial arts world by storm is an understatement.

It all started with Angela Lee and her rapid rise to the top of the ONE Championship atomweight division. The woman known as 'Unstoppable' found herself in a championship bout just six fights into her young career, facing off against Mei Yamaguchi, who owned a 19-fight experience advantage at the time.

The fight would deliver five hellacious rounds of action with Lee, still two months away from her 20th birthday, earning the unanimous decision nod.

Next came Christian Lee, the younger brother of Angela and one of the best lightweights on the planet. After winning nine of his first 10 bouts, Lee unsuccessfully challenged for ONE’s featherweight strap, falling to Martin Nguyen for the second time.

Just four fights later, Lee would fight for the ONE lightweight world title, this time successfully defeating Shinya Aoki via technical knockout. Lee has since lost the title but remains the lightweight division’s top contender.

'The Prodigy' Victoria Lee

The focus has now shifted to Victoria Lee, a 17-year-old phenom with three wins in three outings, all by way of finish. Though she is young, a step up in competition seems to be on the horizon.

With that in mind, here are five athletes we want to see Victoria Lee fight next.

#5. Alyse 'Lil' Savage' Anderson vs. Victoria Lee

With the ONE on the TNT series and rumors swirling regarding ONE Championship's arrival in the United States, pitting Lee against an American opponent makes a lot of sense.

Alyse Anderson would provide a step up in competition for Lee, as the Michigan native owns a professional record of 5-2 with a pair of knockouts and one submission.

Anderson entered the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix fitted in a patriotic fight kit from head to toe, even featuring red, white and blue braids. The 26-year-old lost a hard-fought decision bout to Japan’s Itsuki Hirata, eliminating her from tournament contention.

Of course, with the tournament’s grand prize being a title shot opposite Angela Lee, a fight with Victoria Lee seems like a fair consolation prize for Anderson, along with the aforementioned step up in competition for Lee.

