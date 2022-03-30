5 fighters with the most wins in UFC welterweight history

UFC Columbus saw some of the winningest welterweights in history compete. Both Neil Magny and Matt Brown are two of the welterweights with the most wins in the company’s history. With their fights now in the books, let us review just where they rank all-time.

Winning fights in the welterweight division has never been easy. The weight class currently features the number one pound-for-pund fighter in the sport as its champion in Kamaru Usman. In the past, all-time greats like Georges St-Pierre have held the 170 lb belt.

On top of that, as the sport has become increasingly popular, the level of competition in the promotion has only continued to rise. This makes it all the more impressive that a number of the names on this list remain active in the octagon and are continuing to pick up wins.

Here are five fighters with the most wins in UFC welterweight history:

Also with 15 wins: Thiago Alves

#5. Kamaru Usman - 15 UFC welterweight wins

Kamaru Usman defeated Colby Covington in his most recent fight

Kamaru Usman may very well top this list before too long. The current welterweight champion is the no. 1 pound-4-pound fighter on the roster and is yet to taste defeat inside the octagon.

During his time with the promotion, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has picked up wins against some of the very best competition. His knockouts of Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal stand out as do his two tightly-contested battles with Colby Covington.

Leon Edwards is expected to be the next fight up for the reigning champion. Usman will be a heavy favorite heading into that one, with many expecting him to add to his already impressive tally of wins. After that, perhaps it could be time for a highly-anticipated bout with Khamzat Chimaev.

#4. Matt Hughes - 15 UFC welterweight wins

Matt Hughes lost to Josh Koscheck in his last bout

Matt Hughes is a UFC legend who has held the welterweight title on two separate occasions. He first fought for the promotion back in 1999 and first won the belt in 2001 when he defeated Carlos Newton. After five successful title defenses, that title run came to an end at the hands of B.J. Penn in 2004.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Mar22.2002



20 years ago today,



Matt Hughes made the first defense of his UFC Welterweight title, when he finished Hayato Sakurai. Mar22.200220 years ago today,Matt Hughes made the first defense of his UFC Welterweight title, when he finished Hayato Sakurai. https://t.co/oB7GKrIQ6D

Hughes quickly turned things around, however, and just two fights later he defeated Georges St-Pierre to reclaim welterweight gold. He would win four more fights, including beating B.J. Penn in a rematch before eventually dropping the belt in his second fight with St-Pierre.

The former champion would fight both St-Pierre and Penn for a third time, ultimately falling short on both occasions. This eventually led to his last fight in 2011 after which he retired from the sport. In any case, he successfully cemented himself as a welterweight great during his lengthy octagon career.

#3. Matt Brown - 16 UFC welterweight wins

Matt Brown lost to Bryan Barberena in his most recent fight

Matt Brown has the most UFC fights in welterweight history and is incredibly continuing to add to that record at the age of 41. While he may not have quite as decorated a resume as the other fighters on this list, Brown’s still won an impressive 16 wins in his 29 octagon bouts.

Teddy Atlas @TeddyAtlasReal #ufc @IamTheImmortal Championship Belts are fought for, a legacy is lived for. Matt Brown, your Title is etched in life. Forever. @IamTheImmortal Championship Belts are fought for, a legacy is lived for. Matt Brown, your Title is etched in life. Forever. 👊👑 #ufc

Brown has not competed for a title thus far in his career but once competed in a title eliminator bout after a seven-fight winning streak. He’s also competed against some of the biggest names in the division, including Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone and he even owns a win over Stephen Thompson.

While Brown’s results have become increasingly mixed towards the end of his career, he’s continued to pick up wins, going 3-3 in his last six. Last time out, ‘The Immortal’ suffered a narrow split decision loss to Bryan Barberena. Despite that, don’t be surprised if he adds another win or two before calling it a career.

#2. Neil Magny - 19 UFC welterweight wins

Neil Magny defeated Max Griffin in his most recent fight

Neil Magny earned a share of the all-time record for UFC welterweight wins with his performance this past weekend. He defeated Max Griffin via split decision and is now well-placed in the division at no. 9 and with back-to-back wins. At 34 years old, he may well become the outright leader in welterweight wins before long.

Magny first debuted in the promotion back in 2013. He quickly got his name in the history books in 2014 when he tied the record for most wins in a calendar year with five victories. He’s also defeated some big names along the way, including Kelvin Gastelum, Carlos Condit and Robbie Lawler.

With Magny now pursuing a 20th octagon win, it will be interesting to see who he might face next. Looking over the rankings, both Stephen Thompson and Sean Brady seem like viable options when he returns to the octagon. Regardless of the opponent, fans will eagerly watch to see if Magny can get to a historic 20 wins.

#1. Georges St-Pierre - 19 UFC welterweight wins

Georges St-Pierre defeated Michael Bisping in his last bout

Few will be surprised to see Georges St-Pierre have a share of the top spot given many consider him to be the greatest of all time. ‘GSP’ held the UFC welterweight title on two occasions, earning nine successful title defenses and even winning the middleweight championship in his last career bout.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Jan25.2002



20 years ago today,



Perhaps the greatest of all time, Georges St-Pierre made his MMA debut in Montreal, Quebec. Jan25.200220 years ago today,Perhaps the greatest of all time, Georges St-Pierre made his MMA debut in Montreal, Quebec. https://t.co/WBwW07uUdN

St-Pierre first won the title back in 2004 before being upset in his first title defense by Matt Serra. This would prove to be the last loss of his career as the Canadian quickly got his revenge on Serra and proceeded on a historic run with the belt.

St-Pierre beat the likes of B.J. Penn and Nick Diaz before his first "retirement" back in 2013. He then returned to the octagon in 2017 where he defeated Michael Bisping to win the middleweight title for the first time. While his resume is unqestionable, his record of most welterweight wins could be at risk.

