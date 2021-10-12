5 fights Bellator MMA should consider

Since taking over as president of Bellator MMA, Scott Coker has done a good job building homegrown stars for the promotion. Whether it be through the Grand Prix, champion vs. champion or crossover bouts, Coker has booked entertaining fights. Although some fights didn’t live up to expectations, Bellator has delivered for the most part and generated interest from their fanbase.

With Showtime as the American broadcast partner, now is the perfect time for Coker to take advantage. Coker has an opportunity to book some outside-the-box matchups that would make for exciting additions to any event. This list takes a look at fights that could be realistic options for Bellator in late 2021/early 2022.

Here is a list of 5 fights that Bellator should consider booking.

#5. Cris Cyborg (Bellator) vs. Kayla Harrison (PFL)

Kicking off this list is a crossover bout between two decorated women’s champions. Current Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison could be on a collision course.

Unlike UFC president Dana White, Coker has never been shy about cross-promoting with other MMA promotions. In fact, Coker has allowed some of his biggest names to fight on cross-promotion cards in the past. Fighters, including former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler and ‘King Mo’ Lawal have competed in past cross-promotion events.

Therefore, a Cyborg vs. Harrison bout in Bellator is more realistic than a Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes bout. If Cyborg and Harrison were to meet in the cage, a 150lb catchweight would make the most sense. Competing at catchweight would avoid any problems that would arise with either woman being a champion in two separate promotions.

Cyborg vs. Harrison is a very intriguing matchup. For years, Cyborg has earned a reputation as being one of the most feared strikers in MMA. Harrison, on the other hand, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo that has dominated thus far. It would be interesting to see whether Cyborg would be able to stop Harrison’s grappling and submission attempts.

