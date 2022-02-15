UFC 271 took place this past weekend and gave fans an idea of what’s to come. Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya successfully retained his title in his rematch with former champion Robert Whittaker.

In addition, Jared Cannonier made a statement by ending Derek Brunson’s winning streak with a devastating knockout. Another surprise was a new contender emerging in the heavyweight division. No.11-ranked Tai Tuivasa came in as the underdog and knocked out No.3-ranked Derrick Lewis in his hometown.

The event also featured many entertaining post-fight interviews, with fighters taking advantage of their moment to connect with fans. Casey O’Neill embraced the boos after her decision win over the retiring Roxanne Modafferi. Renato Moicano, on the other hand, spoke about his love for his coaches and that he wanted a post-fight bonus. This list will look at 5 fights to make following UFC 271.

#5. Renato Moicano vs. Gregor Gillespie

Renato Moicano looked great as he picked up his second straight submission win after beating Alexander Hernandez with a rear-naked choke. Since his lightweight debut, he is 3-1 in the weight class and looks ready to test himself against another ranked opponent. Based on his recent wins, a bout with No.10-ranked Gregor Gillespie makes sense.

Gillespie got back in the win column last year when he defeated Carlos Diego Ferreira by second-round TKO. He had suffered his first career loss in 2019 but didn’t let it hinder his progress. Now that he’s been inactive for a year, a win over a fighter like Moicano could move him up the rankings.

Stylistically, ‘The Fisherman’ and Moicano match up well with one another. Gillespie has a decorated amateur wrestling background, while Moicano has excellent jiu-jitsu and is a submission specialist.

