5 fights to make for UFC 283 in Brazil

Reports emerged on Wednesday that the UFC will be returning to Brazil for the first time since March 14, 2020. That event was the last before the pandemic caused a number of cancelations.

Now that the promotion is able to return to one of its biggest markets after so long away, UFC 283 is sure to be a special occasion.

Brazil has a rich history in the sport of MMA and the UFC events that have been held there are known for the passionate, partisan crowds that elevate each fight. Naturally, you would expect a wealth of Brazilian fighters to feature on this upcoming event and there are no shortage of options on the UFC roster.

Here are five fights that the UFC should put together for their return to Brazil:

#5. Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France

Pantoja and Kara-France have a combined record of 49-15 (1 NC)

Both of these men were in action on July 30 but had very different experiences inside the octagon. Alexandre Pantoja turned in arguably the best performance of his career as it took him under two minutes to race to a submission win over Alex Perez.

On the other hand, Kai Kara-France suffered heartbreak as he lost via TKO in the third round against Brandon Moreno with the interim flyweight title on the line. While that fight set up a title unification bout between Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo, Pantoja and Kara-France are clearly the next best in the division.

Having two of the most exciting fighters in the division compete in Pantoja's home country would be electric. Particularly as he would become the number one contender with a win. It would also be great timing to have these two compete on the same night as the flyweight title fight, but more on that later.

#4. Gilbert Burns vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Burns and Rakhmonov have a combined record of 36-5

Gilbert Burns won over a lot of fans with his valiant performance against Khamzat Chimaev in April. While he wasn't able to pick up the win, he made Chimaev look somewhat human for the first time in his career. Having him attempt to stop the momentum of another monster in his home country would be spectacular.

Shavkat Rakhmonov may not have quite the same hype surrounding him as Chimaev, but you could argue his performances have been just as impressive. Taking on Burns would be a huge step up in terms of competition but it seems as though it would be an appropriate one for 'The Nomad'.

Given Burns came so close against Chimaev, perhaps the home crowd could cheer him on to a famous victory. While there has been speculation of a fight between him and Jorge Masvidal, that fight would only be made bigger in the wake of this one. It's a win-win match-up for either man and could be truly special.

#3. Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno IV - Undisputed UFC Flyweight Championship

Figueiredo and Moreno have a combined record of 41-8-3

When Brandon Moreno defeated Kai Kara-France on July 30, he cemented his spot in a title unification bout between himself and his rival Deiveson Figueiredo. That bout will be the fourth time these two have squared off and with the series currently tied at 1-1-1, a final battle between the pair is necessary.

Moreno has had the benefit of being a heavy fan favorite in each of their last two fights in Arizona and California. With that in mind, and given the fact that Figueiredo won their last bout, it would make sense for him to now get the chance to be cheered on by his home fans.

This rivalry has revived the UFC flyweight division and the final chapter, at least for now, deserves to be a grand occasion. Having a UFC title unification bout in Figueiredo's home country would be a massive occasion and would then allow new faces to enter the title picture.

#2. Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira II - UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Prochazka and Teixeira have a combined record of 62-11-1

While there had been some speculation as to against whom Jiri Prochazka's first title defense would be, Glover Teixeira now seems to have become the most likely option. This feels like the correct decision too given Teixeira was on course to defend his title for the majority of their last bout in what was an incredible contest.

Ultimately, Prochazka was able to pick up a late win in what was likely the fight of the year thus far. Running it back in Teixeira's home country in what could be his last fight would be a monumental occasion and it is the biggest title fight possible at 205lbs.

The bout itself would be incredibly interesting given just how close their first encounter was. Teixeira would only have had to make a few adjustments to have won that first bout but time isn't on his side and Prochakza is only going to get better.

#1. Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko III - UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship

Nunes and Shevchenko have a combined record of 55-8

Amanda Nunes is once again a two-division champion, having got her revenge over Julianna Peña on July 30. While she has indicated that she would like to defend her featherweight title next time out, there are virtually no options in that division. Instead, there is a dream fight to be made for her at 135 lbs.

Valentina Shevchenko is the current flyweight champion and while she may have lost her previous two fights with Nunes, could well be the favorite in a third bout. Many feel Shevchenko won the second bout between her and Nunes, and her dominant run at flyweight since has seen her prove herself as an elite performer.

A trilogy bout to determine the greatest female fighter of all time deserves to be treated as the mega-fight it is. Giving it top billing in the UFC's return to Nunes's home nation of Brazil is an appropriate stage. The fight being incredibly difficult to predict only takes it to another level.

