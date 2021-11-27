5 fights for Michael Venom Page in Bellator

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is one of Bellator MMA’s biggest homegrown stars. His entertaining fights and flashy highlight-reel knockouts have made him one of the most exciting fighters in the promotion. Page's unorthodox striking has made him a difficult fighter to deal with and prepare for.

Throughout his MMA career, 'MVP' has been criticized for competing against fighters who’s skills weren’t up to par with his own. He has since silenced those critics in recent fights as he’s competed against top-10 ranked welterweights.

Page has made a strong case for a Bellator welterweight title-shot and could be on the verge of that. The 34-year-old is at a point in his career where he’s ready to fight the best in the division on a consistent basis.

Whether 'MVP' receives the next shot at Yaroslav Amosov’s title or not, there are still plenty of big fights for him. This list will look at 5 possible fights for Michael Page in Bellator.

#5) Michael Venom Page vs. Raymond ‘Real Deal’ Daniels

Photo credit: Lucas Noonan / Bellator MMA

Kicking off this list of possible fights for Michael ‘Venom’ Page in Bellator is a clash with Raymond ‘Real Deal’ Daniels. Looking at their MMA records, it may seem like a Page vs. Daniels bout may seem like a complete mismatch. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth as Daniels has the skillset to defeat 'MVP'.

Daniels is a kickboxing and point-fighting legend who has had an incredible career in combat sports. ‘Real Deal’ has some wild knockouts on his highlight-reel and a bout with Page could end up being a classic. In a past interview, Daniels said that he wouldn't be opposed to fighting Page in MMA. Daniels is currently a free agent, so a bout with 'MVP' would depend on him re-signing with Bellator MMA.

In his most recent bout, Daniels showcased some of his improvements in different aspects of MMA. This resulted in a more complete performance compared to what fans have been accustomed to seeing in his previous outings.

Check out this FULL first round to kick off 🦵our main card here at Woah! @RD_GOAT is called "The Human Highlight Reel" for good reason.Check out this FULL first round to kick off 🦵our main card here at #BellatorBirmingham Woah! @RD_GOAT is called "The Human Highlight Reel" for good reason.Check out this FULL first round to kick off 🦵our main card here at #BellatorBirmingham. https://t.co/bifjSYMPGv

Daniels and Page are no strangers to competing with one another. The two have competed before in point-fighting tournaments in the past, which saw Daniels get his hand raised each time. Even though the two are friends, 'MVP' may want a shot at redemption in an MMA bout. Depending on whether Bellator re-signs Daniels and how Page's next fight plays out, Page vs. Daniels would be fun to watch.

