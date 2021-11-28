5 fluke wins in recent UFC history

The UFC is home to some of the best mixed martial artists in the world. With such a high level of competition, fans are often witnessing some of the most elite fighters on the planet. From spectacular knockouts and submissions to five-round wars, fighters leave it all out inside the octagon.

Winning a fight takes months of preparation, working on the right strategy and executing that plan inside the UFC octagon. However, sometimes the tide can take a dramatic turn at a moment's notice. It's unlikely that a stroke of luck or an unforeseen accident can determine the outcome of a bout, but it has happened to the best.

Even titles have changed hands as a result of fluky finishes, as was the case when Randy Couture faced Vitor Belfort at UFC 46. Belfort's punch grazed the eye of Couture and caused a cut. The fight was stopped and the Brazilian was declared the winner. However, seven months later 'Captain America' took his title back after a one-sided beating.

Here is a list of five such fluke wins in recent UFC history.

#5. UFC Fight Night 74: Charles Oliveira vs. Max Holloway

Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira have been part of the UFC for a long time. Holloway made his UFC debut in 2012, while Oliveira has been part of the promotion since 2010.

By 2015, Max 'Blessed' Holloway had already established himself as a standout. Since losing to Conor McGregor in 2013, he had won six straight. Oliveira, on the other hand, was on a four-fight winning streak. Stylistically, their matchup was an interesting one. 'Do Bronx' is a talented grappler, while 'Blessed' is primarily a striker.

The featherweight headliner began with both fighters feeling things out. Around 90-seconds into round one, the Brazilian shot for a takedown. Holloway reversed it and 'Do Bronx' ended up on his back. The Hawaiian stood back up to avoid a grappling contest with the submission expert, but something was wrong with Oliveira.

The Brazilian stood up, holding his neck and turned away as 'Blessed' moved in for a finish. Fortunately, Herb Dean stepped in and called a stop to the fight. Oliveira was rushed to the hospital and it was later revealed that he had torn part of his esophagus.

Holloway was awarded a TKO win, but it was a fluke. 'Do Bronx' is the current UFC lightweight champion, while Holloway held the featherweight belt from 2017 to 2019. He is currently the #1 contender at featherweight and hasn't ruled out the possibility of a rematch with Oliveira.

