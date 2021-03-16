5 funniest UFC fighter social media handles that you have to follow

The UFC is full of some absolute jokesters. You might not feel it because of the extreme toll that fighting business might have on them, but there are a handful of fighters who are legitimately funny.

The extent of comedy in UFC is way higher than what you can get in other sports, as there is relatively more promotional work done by the participants in MMA. While some UFC fighters are hilarious on camera, there are some who make their followers have a wild time on social media.

Take a look at the five funniest UFC fighters whose social media handles you have to follow!

1. Darren Till (Twitter)

Darren Till (18-3-1) is currently ranked fourth in the UFC middleweight rankings, a former welterweight championship contender and a funny-man. His most notable fights have been against Robert Whittaker, Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley and Donald Cerrone.

Darren Till's Twitter is hilarious. He's made more fans in the UFC due to his humour than his fighting. The 28-year-old's quirky commentary on Twitter on the trending affairs in the UFC is what keeps his fans hooked.

Joking about how the UFC announcers have to constantly plug in the sponsors' names at the start and end of fights, Darren Till tweeted:

Jon anik must be struggling on the commentating box, he hasn’t said P-3 for a good 5 minutes #UFC257 — D (@darrentill2) January 24, 2021

Even when Jon Anik breathes he has to announce that it’s sponsored by P3 #UFC257 — D (@darrentill2) January 24, 2021

Mocking Dana White regarding the recent incident where the UFC President warned the public against illegally streaming UFC fights, Darren Till tweeted this:

UFC 259 saw a bantamweight title bout between Peter Yan and Aljamain Sterling. While Yan was disqualified after an illegal knee to the head in the fourth round, making Sterling the default champion, the latter's antics were what Till found unusual.

After the fight, Till suggested that Sterling should be nominated for the Oscars, tweeting:

Nominated for an Oscar this year are:

Robert de niro

Leonardo dicaprio

Margot Robbie

Aljamain Sterling #UFC259 — D (@darrentill2) March 7, 2021

At the UFC APEX event last Saturday, a welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad ended unfortunately in a draw, following an ugly eye-poke by Leon. The incident made way for a debate in the fing circles about better gloves and better rules to avoid such incidents in the future.

Darren Till, of course, had an opinion of his own. He tweeted a picture of a pair of oven mitts and oven gloves, furthering a petition for UFC to regulate them instead of the standard UFC gloves.

Petition for these to be the new gloves pic.twitter.com/pT8a0SGU6D — D (@darrentill2) March 14, 2021

Darren Till will keep you updated with the UFC news and tickle your funny bone.

2. Derrick Lewis (Instagram)

Known as 'The Black Beast', Derrick Lewis (25-7-0) is one bad fighter - with lots of humor. Derrick Lewis is tied for the most knockouts in UFC history in any weight division with 12. His most recent win was at UFC Fight Night 185 in February 2021, a second-round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes.

Derrick Lewis's Instagram is full of funny clips from all over the internet, with updates from his personal and professional life. And that is why you should follow him. Here are a few clips from his Instagram.

3. Belal Muhammad

Ranked 13th in the UFC welterweight division, Belal 'Remember the Name' Muhammad (18-3-0) is currently at the center of the eye-poking controversy that happened at the UFC APEX last Saturday.

Unlike other UFC stars who have to prescribe to an image on social media, Belal Muhammad offers his followers an exclusive look at his daily life. His carefree nature and sense of humor are reasons that his fans continue to 'Remember The Name'.

Look at 'Bully B' put his thoughts on a Twitter platter for his fans.

Anyone got any @LouisVuitton coupons — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 8, 2021

After Adesanya lost to Blachowicz at UFC 259, Belal Muhammad took shots at Adesanya's rival Jon Jones and tweeted:

Jon Jones thinking about what to tweet pic.twitter.com/gHTssqxKxd — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 7, 2021

Belal Muhammad's random musings:

You ever think about robbing a bank just to see if you could do it like I’ll give the money back i just wanna see if My plan would work — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 14, 2020

What if the ufc incorporates a challenge flag where if you don’t like a decision you throw the flag and then u substitute one judges score with a commentators vote of who they think won — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 11, 2020

Weeks ahead of the fight against Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad was already imagining himself as the champ. Does this pic look familiar?

Haters will say it's fake.

4. Israel Adesanya (Twitter)

The middleweight champion's only professional loss came just a few days ago but that hasn't reduced his awesomeness. To follow 'The Last Stylebender' (20-1-0) is to get a sneak peek into the mind of one of the most creative, lethal, and anime-loving fighters to ever grace the earth.

Adesanya's Twitter bio is a clear reason to follow him: "Point blank I do the coolest shit and say the darndest things."

Watch till the end. Izzy has a thing for VFX.

He's not afraid to accept defeat.

Wasn’t too bad. Got fed and I’m still hungry. pic.twitter.com/1A8pN9nfJ4 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 7, 2021

He entertains his fans with random fight week tweets!

I better start my random fight week tweets... — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 3, 2021

5. Michelle Waterson (Instagram)

If beauty could kill, it would be called Michelle Waterson. Ranked eighth in the strawweight division, Michelle Waterson (18-8-0) aka 'The Karate Hottie' will brighten your day with her Instagram feed.