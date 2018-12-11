5 Future UFC Heavyweight Champions

These combatants could be the next UFC Heavyweight Champion

Over the years, a long list of dangerous men have held the UFC Heavyweight Championship. The title of "The Baddest Man On The Planet" most certainly belongs to the Heavyweight kingpin, and given that the sport of Mixed Martial Arts is likely the closest one could get to no-holds-barred one-on-one combat in a sport setting, the top Heavyweight in MMA is regarded as the most dangerous unarmed fighter in the world.

The title of "The Baddest Man On The Planet" presently belongs to a person many refer to as "The Daddest Man On The Planet", everyone's favorite UFC analyst, the reigning UFC Light-Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.

However, "DC" has time and again stated that he does indeed plan on retiring from professional MMA competition before his 40th birthday, which would be March 20th, 2019. If one is to believe the rumblings in the combat sports rumor mill, Cormier is likely to face Brock Lesnar in January of 2019, and then fight Jon Jones in the month of March, before retiring.

Today, we take a special look at which fighters from the current UFC Heavyweight roster are the likeliest to defeat Daniel Cormier and become the new UFC Heavyweight Champion, in the days to come...

#5 Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic could potentially regain his UFC Heavyweight Title next year

Well, no surprises here! Stipe Miocic headed into his UFC 226 fight against Daniel Cormier as the favorite, and most experts expected him to successfully defend the UFC Heavyweight Title for a record 4th consecutive time. Regardless, Cormier shockingly knocked out Miocic in the very first round of their encounter.

But with that being said, it's easy to overlook just how dangerous Miocic truly was during his ascent up the Heavyweight rankings as well as during his reign as champion. Honestly speaking, Miocic fell to a flash knockout at the hands of DC, and would probably dominate the latter in a rematch.

Miocic has superior boxing skills, and even seemed to briefly out-wrestle Cormier in their first fight...I, for one, wouldn't be surprised in the least if Miocic ends up beating DC if they fight next year...

