5 Greatest jobbers in UFC history

Who doesn't love a good jobber?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 09 Mar 2017, 12:16 IST

Oh Koscheck, what are we going to do with you?

One of the most underrated joys in professional wrestling is seeing a jobber get absolutely destroyed by an opponent who is better than them in pretty much every way. As such, the same kind of attitude works over in the world of mixed martial arts - but amusingly enough, many of these fighters go into the bouts actually believing they can win before hand.

It's like a real-life comedy show for some people, but for others, it's a sad indication of just how far some professional fighters will go in order to get paid. Whichever camp you fall into, there's no doubt that the UFC are much more lenient than boxing when it comes to allowing fighters to continue despite continuous losses, with all five of the people on this list suffering a string of defeats before being cut from the organisation.

Many a time, jobbers have their moment in the sunshine, but that pales in comparison to the punishment and ridicule they suffer following a defeat. You could argue that some of them deserve it, due to how arrogant they can be from time to time, but we prefer to see fighters learn and improve from their defeats as opposed to settling for mediocrity.

Then again, some of these records are pretty staggering. With that being said, here are the five greatest jobbers in UFC history.

#1 Josh Koscheck

Will he ever win again?

Josh Koscheck is one of those fighters that everyone loves to hate. The guy proved during his season on The Ultimate Fighter with Georges St-Pierre that he knows how to get under the skin of people that don't like him, and in a way, you have to admire the way in which he does that.

What you don't have to admire, however, is his extremely poor record towards the end of his UFC career.

Yes, he may have been a player once upon a time but that hasn't been the case for many years now. In fact, Kos has actually lost six straight mixed martial arts fights with five of them coming in the UFC and the latest taking place in Bellator. Oh well, at least he knew how to play the character well before eventually doing the job. Good for you, pal.

Hands up if you've heard of this next guy.