5 greatest winning streaks in UFC history

We've covered a lot of the negatives when it comes to records in mixed martial arts, and more specifically the Ultimate Fighting Championship. This time, however, we thought it would be best to focus on the positives by praising some of the greatest fighters to ever walk into the octagon. Obviously, there's been quite a few of them, but these five have had some unbelievable winning streaks over the years.

You may not choose to include a few of these names in your "most exciting fighters" list, but regardless nobody can deny their talent as exampled by their ability to continually avoid defeat. Some of these legends are still fighting to this day, meanwhile, others have disappeared into the sunset - which may or may not be a good thing depending on how much you enjoy old guys stepping into the cage.

Maintaining winning streaks as long as these in a sport as unpredictable as mixed martial arts is something we see very rarely, and because of that it's important we appreciate these tenures as opposed to tearing them down at every possible opportunity. Then again, that's what the internet is for most of the time right?

With that being said, here at the five greatest UFC winning streaks in history.

#5 Demetrious Johnson - 11

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson is arguably the greatest pound for pound fighter on the face of the planet right now. A lot of people argue against this notion because they believe there isn't enough talent within his division, but you can only beat what is put in front of you and Johnson has been able to accomplish that time and time again over the years.

June 2012 was when his long run began and he hasn't looked back since, dominating the Flyweight division with pinpoint accuracy and a sensational skill set. It seems likely that he'll add to this total as time goes on and who knows, perhaps he'll eventually surpass the number one spot on this list one day. If his current trajectory continues, then it's a given.

Onto a man who dominated the UFC in its early stages.