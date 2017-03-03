5 reasons why Georges St-Pierre vs. Bisping will be amazing

Let's be positive, guys and girls.

It’s finally happening

Dana White has confirmed that Georges St-Pierre will challenge Michael Bisping for the UFC Middleweight Championship at some point during the second half of 2017. Now isn't that just the greatest news you've ever heard?

Obviously not for some people, as there's been an extremely mixed response when it comes to how fans feel about this match-up being booked.

Many are upset about the fact that Romero and Rockhold aren't getting their chance at the title, meanwhile, others just feel as if it's not an interesting enough match-up and GSP doesn't deserve it.

Whichever camp you fall into, there's no denying that it'll rake in some pretty big pay-per-view numbers, especially considering how big St-Pierre was before he left.

There are so many elements to this that make it fascinating, and no matter what happens, fans can expect a pretty solid contest between the two legends of the sport. It may not be everyone's cup of tea, but money talks and that's what is driving the hype for GSP vs. Bisping right now. If you don't like it, then tough, because this is happening.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five reasons why GSP vs. Bisping will be amazing.

#1 Atmosphere

The fans in the arena will make this special

It doesn't matter if this event is held in Vegas, UK, Toronto or on the moon - the atmosphere is going to be phenomenal. You have a truly hated Champion like Michael Bisping going up against one of the most loved fighters of all time in Georges St-Pierre. Is there a better good guy vs. bad guy tale than this in sports today? We don't think so.

Knowing that two huge names like this are going head to head is going to create a frenzy in whichever arena is selected, and every strike will feel that little bit more important. It's rare that you get that kind of superhero vs. supervillain like vibe at a UFC event, which is what is going to make this showdown feel all the more special.

Onto something that's true of most MMA fights.