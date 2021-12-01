5 greatest wins of Kyoji Horiguchi's career so far

Kyoji Horiguchi faces Sergio Pettis for the Bellator bantamweight title at Bellator 272. Should the Japanese sensation win, it will be his second time holding Bellator’s 135lb strap.

‘The Typhoon’ can be considered the greatest bantamweight on the planet competing outside the UFC. At 31-years-old, he has already produced an amazing MMA career by defeating noteworthy opponents across the globe.

Kyoji Horiguchi entered the UFC in 2013 with a stellar 11-1 record. Horiguchi would rack up seven victories in the promotion, with his sole defeat being to then-flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

The Japanese fighter would leave the UFC on a three-fight win streak and continue his career back in Japan with Rizin. Since then, Horiguchi has added more incredible victories to his resume.

This list takes a look at the five greatest wins of Horiguchi’s career so far.

#5. Former UFC flyweight contender Ali Bagautinov

Ali Bagautinov competed in the UFC from 2013 to 2016. With victories over noteworthy challengers such as John Lineker and Tim Elliot, Bagautinov earned a titleshot against Demetrious Johnson for the UFC flyweight title in his fourth UFC fight.

Bagautinov would lose the contest by unanimous decision and go on to fight Kyoji Horiguchi in 2016. The fight went on to be both fighters' last bout with the UFC.

Horiguchi showcased his growth as an MMA fighter in this fight. A year prior, he had been dominated by Demetrious Johnson. 'Mighty Mouse' was able to exploit Kyoji Horiguchi's wrestling and grappling deficiencies, keeping the karate black belt grounded for most of the bout, and securing an armbar at the last second of the fight.

In his fight with Bagautinov, however, 'The Typhoon' overcame the Sambo Champion's grappling expertise and managed to take the Russian's back, nearly securing a rear naked choke. Despite being taken down a couple of times, Horiguchi battled back and secured a takedown of his own over the Russian.

The Japanese fighter utilized quick footwork, improved grappling, and precise striking to win the fight by unanimous decision.

