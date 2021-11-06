5 hard-hitting predictions for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington at UFC 268

Kamaru Usman’s rematch tour resumes on Saturday as he takes on Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268. Fans have been clamoring for the sequel to this blood rivalry since their first fight at UFC 245 in 2019.

With Usman wiping the floor with every single challenger he’s faced so far, the only man who ever gave him a run for his money was Covington. Ultimately, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ reigned supreme as he silenced his foul-mouthed foe with some jaw-breaking punches.

On Saturday, Covington will be coming back with a vengeance as he vowed to dethrone the welterweight kingpin. Although ‘Chaos’ has been eerily silent throughout the build-up, Thursday’s press conference served as a reminder there’s still no love lost between the champion and challenger.

Of course, the fans aren’t the only ones who are hyped about the mega matchup. Ahead of UFC 268, some of the octagon’s biggest stars chimed in with their thoughts about Usman vs. Covington 2. On that note, here are five hard-hitting predictions for Saturday night’s main event.

#5. UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas and Kamaru Usman share the same striking coach, Trevor Wittman. As a teammate of the reigning 185-pound kingpin, Namajunas has an up-close view of Usman’s growth throughout the years. Although her opinion might be biased, the queen of strawweight believes the ever-improving Usman will make short work of Covington. She said:

"I think defense is gonna be the key to this fight – durability. And Kamaru, it was a very back and forth fight the first time but I think Kamaru has made the most improvement. I think he looks the most improved fighter so I would say that Kamaru can outclass Colby Covington and put him away just a little bit earlier. But you never know, it’s a fight, right? So it would be interesting if maybe Colby can mix in the wrestling in there or something, instead of it just being a brawl, like it was last time. But I see Kamaru winning hands down."

Official Pick: Kamaru Usman via TKO

