5 homegrown Bellator fighters that could thrive in the UFC

Bellator MMA has a talented roster that features many fighters who are capable of being successful in any other major promotion. In recent years, their light heavyweight, welterweight, and bantamweight divisions have been viewed as proper competition for the UFC.

With that said, many of the fighters have generated plenty of interest for their fights. Fans have wondered how their favorite fighters would fare inside the octagon and whether they’d have the same level of success. Winning is important, however, their performances are what leave a lasting impression on the fanbase.

‘Iron’ Michael Chandler is a recent example of a fighter that joined the UFC. Despite having a 1-2 record in the UFC, all three fights have been memorable. His loss to Justin Gaethje was praised by fans and the media, with many considering it Fight of the Year.

Chandler is a former multiple Bellator champion, and proved he can mix it with the best in the UFC. There are others who could do the same and here are 5 Bellator fighters that could thrive in the UFC.

#5. Michael ‘Venom’ Page - Bellator welterweight

Bellator welterweight contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page is a fighter that could thrive if he competed in the UFC. He is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster and has many highlight-reel knockouts on his resume.

Since transitioning from kickboxing, 'MVP' has gone 20-1 in MMA with his only career loss being against former champion Douglas Lima. He eventually avenged his lone career loss when he defeated Lima by split decision last October. As a result, 'MVP' will challenge Yaroslav Amosov for the welterweight championship this May in London, England.

From a marketing standpoint, 'MVP' would be a huge signing should he join the UFC. Potential bouts with welterweights like Jorge Masvidal, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, and Nate Diaz would generate a lot of buzz. His unorthodox fighting style is also what makes him stand out from other welterweights as he is difficult to stop.

