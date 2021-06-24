5 of the most iconic haircuts in UFC history

The UFC is home to some of the greatest MMA fighters in the world. These fighters bring the most elite combat skills to the octagon and amaze fans worldwide with their exceptional martial arts knowledge.

However, the UFC isn’t just about fighting. It’s a sports entertainment organization, after all, and is currently the very best in the MMA realm. Be it the amazing fights or the fiery trash talk battles that UFC fighters engage in with their opponents; the promotion has no shortage of entertainment and entertainers.

Some of its more famous entertainers – Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Jorge Masvidal, Israel Adesanya, and others – are beloved for their martial arts skills, style and charismatic personalities. The top UFC stars in the world have repeatedly shown that competing in a grueling sport like MMA doesn’t mean that one has to compromise on style.

In fact, one can use the platform provided by the UFC and display styles to a broader audience. On that note, today, we look at some of the most iconic hairstyles in the UFC. These are haircuts that will forever live on as some of the most memorable ones in UFC history.

#5 Chuck Liddell

Chuck Liddell

‘The Iceman’ and his signature mohawk haircut used to be the first thing that comes to mind when someone heard the word UFC. Such was Chuck Liddell’s impact on the promotion and MMA during his prime.

Chuck Liddell was one of the first MMA fighters to break through as a mainstream star. He connected as a bona fide star with combat sports audiences outside of MMA as well. Be it boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, or MMA, Liddell is recognized by almost everyone due to his outstanding fighting skills and unique persona.

The feared KO artist won the UFC light heavyweight title and competed against some of the best fighters in the world throughout his MMA career. With wins over Alistair Overeem, Vitor Belfort and Tito Ortiz (in his first two fights against Ortiz), Liddell cemented his legacy as one of the true legends of the sport of MMA.

Chuck Liddell’s last fight was a first-round KO loss against Tito Ortiz at Golden Boy Promotions: Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 (November 2018). He subsequently retired from MMA but is still one of the most famous combat sports personalities, known by many as the UFC titan with the Mohawk.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh