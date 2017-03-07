5 Ideas for MMA fighter appearances at WrestleMania

Could we see an MMA fighter at 'Mania?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 07 Mar 2017, 11:57 IST

Rousey’s appearance at WrestleMania was huge

Ah, MMA fighters appearing at WrestleMania. It's something that people cannot and will not stop talking about, and rightly so. Following Ronda Rousey's appearance back at WrestleMania 31, fans and members of the media alike have been clamouring for at least one or more members of the mixed martial arts family to come on over and say hello on the biggest night in sports entertainment.

As we all know, it hasn't quite come to fruition yet, but as the popularity of the UFC continues to grow, the WWE will be forced to pay a lot of money for a quick five to ten-minute appearance.

This model would work better with some than others, which is obvious, so we've decided to come up with a range of different ways in which the WWE can utilise these competitors to their fullest potential.

Before you gasp in horror don't worry, there's not going to be anything too odd or out there on this list. We aren't suggesting the second coming of The Boogeyman or turning McGregor into an Irish jig dancer - although that would be hilarious.

Instead, we want to treat fighters from that world with the utmost respect as we would expect them to do for us. With that being said, here are five ideas for MMA fighter appearances at WrestleMania.

#1 Front row

You never know who might show up

Potentially the most simple of them all - sitting in the front row. This one probably leads the least complications and whilst complications can be a fun thing in professional wrestling, that doesn't always need to be the aim.

Obviously, Ronda Rousey was sat in the front row at Levi's Stadium before being brought into the ring, but in this hypothetical instance, we wouldn't have any of that.

Instead, they are shown on camera once, maybe twice - and the seeds are planted in the minds of the audience with questions flying around left, right and centre. "Why is he here? Is he going to have a match? Why does he look like a convicted murderer?"

You know, the usual stuff. it's fun to imagine a world where this could happen, mainly because of how multi-layered it could be. Onto something a little bit more realistic.