5 Interesting facts about UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre has been an excellent ambassador for the sport of MMA. The UFC Hall of Famer is one of the greatest fighters of all-time and cemented that legacy during his UFC career.

'Rush' is a former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion and was a successful pay-per-view draw for the promotion. Since retiring, he has become the benchmark for the welterweight division as fighters look to strive for greatness at 170lbs.

Despite retiring, there has been constant discussion on how he would fare against the current generation of welterweights. GSP has also opened up about his career and advice he shares with young fighters at his gym. This list will look at five interesting facts about UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre.

#5. St-Pierre hates fighting

As great of a fighter as St-Pierre was, the one thing he hated most was actually fighting. It may be tough to comprehend how somebody as successful and dominant as he was would hate it. But 'Rush' was not fond of everything that went into the leadup of the actual fight. He enjoyed the training aspect and the commradory, but not the fight itself.

While speaking with Joe Rogan about his career, GSP opened up about his preparations for a fight. He mentioned that he considered the two days each year that he fought to be the worst of the year.

"It’s freaking unbearable. The feeling of uncertainty. You don’t know if you’re going to be humiliated, you’re going to be the victor, or you’re going to be the loser. I care so much about it, that it’s freaking unbearable. As much as I try to dismiss it, it’s unbearable.”

This was refreshing to hear from the UFC Hall of Famer because it shows the mental toll the sport has. It also shows that even the best fighters in the world go through self-doubt prior to their bouts.

#4. Georges St-Pierre has transitioned to acting

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



“It’s a huge budget. It’s the biggest thing I’ve done in my life. It’s really big.”



(Source: George St-Pierres confirms he will return as Batroc the Leaper in ‘THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER’.“It’s a huge budget. It’s the biggest thing I’ve done in my life. It’s really big.”(Source: inspiredtraveler.ca/george-st-pier… George St-Pierres confirms he will return as Batroc the Leaper in ‘THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER’.“It’s a huge budget. It’s the biggest thing I’ve done in my life. It’s really big.”(Source: inspiredtraveler.ca/george-st-pier…) https://t.co/h4cKrTZDUu

Georges St-Pierre has not only found success in MMA, but he's also had his fair share of success in acting. He had a couple of small roles in 2009 and 2010 in films 'Death Warrior', 'The Striking Truth', and 'Never Surrender'.

In 2014, 'Rush' got his biggest role when he was cast as Georges Batroc in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. This was a significant role as he later reprised it in the Disney + series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

Shortly after, GSP was cast in another big role as Kavi in 'Kickboxer: Vengeance'. The film was a reboot of the 1989 film Kickboxer starring Jean Claude Van Damme.

"Jean-Claude Van Damme for me, growing up in a French environment in Quebec, he was the biggest star, so fighting him for me was like fighting the hero of my day. It was a dream come true."

#3. St-Pierre was actually a southpaw

St-Pierre has always been praised for his high fighter IQ. The UFC Hall of Famer has reflected on his own career and the knowledge he passes on to younger fighters.

One of the biggest revelations 'Rush' has made in recent years was that he has always been left-handed. This is remarkable considering the way he fought throughout his career. While speaking with Joe Rogan, GSP mentioned that switching to a southpaw stance was a secret weapon.

"If you ask my coaches, everybody knows, but I always fight one side because I believe it's a secret card that you can pull off and surprise everybody. But you don't show your hand when you play cards. You only show what you need to show to win the fight." Georges St-Pierre to Joe Rogan (MMA Show #107)

In an interview with Rogan, 'Rush' mentioned that he thought about switching to a southpaw stance when he fought Michael Bisping. He ultimately decided not to and still submitted him to win the UFC middleweight championship.

#2. Georges St-Pierre is the longest reigning UFC welterweight champion

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Apr19.2008



Georges St-Pierre once again becomes the UFC Welterweight Champion,



when he dominates Matt Serra in his hometown of Montreal. Apr19.2008Georges St-Pierre once again becomes the UFC Welterweight Champion, when he dominates Matt Serra in his hometown of Montreal. https://t.co/8opE7E7UON

During his reign as UFC welterweight champion, St-Pierre cemented his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all-time. He had two welterweight title reigns, but it was his second reign that separated him from the rest. He successfully retained the welterweight title 9-times and the reign lasted a total of 2064 days.

It was a second chance of sorts for 'Rush' as his first title reign didn't last very long. He lost the title to Matt Serra in his first title defense in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. But the second reign saw him evolve as an MMA fighter as he dominated his opponents.

GSP never lost the UFC welterweight championship. Instead, he relinquished it after his split-decision win over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167. He took a hiatus from the sport, which lasted 4-years and he returned at middleweight.

#1. St-Pierre has defeated five UFC Hall of Famers

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Dec29.2007



Georges St-Pierre completes his trilogy with Matt Hughes,



when he finishes him with an armbar at UFC 79 Dec29.2007Georges St-Pierre completes his trilogy with Matt Hughes,when he finishes him with an armbar at UFC 79 https://t.co/FE1uoOSr5H

Georges St-Pierre has defeated many legends and former champions throughout his MMA career. In fact, he has victories over 5 UFC Hall of Famers, which is an impressive accomplishment. Aside from his final fight against eventual Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, he competed in the welterweight division.

'Rush's championships were won after defeating a fighter that would eventually be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. The Hall of Famers he defeated included Matt Hughes twice, Frank Trigg, Matt Serra, B.J. Penn twice, and Michael Bisping. Not only did he beat them, but most of the wins were decisive.

GSP trails Randy Couture and Rashad Evans, who have beaten 6 Hall of Famers. But in Couture's case, it's important to note that he fought at both heavyweight and light heavyweight throughout his career.

