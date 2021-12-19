5 Interesting facts about former UFC announcer Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg has been a longtime announcer for combat sports. He joined the UFC as their new play-by-play announcer back in 1997 at UFC Japan.

Goldberg called UFC events with Joe Rogan for 20-years and became the soundtrack of the promotion. The duo of Goldie and Rogan called some of the biggest and most important fights in UFC history. He was part of the promotion’s early years, their move to Spike TV and their mainstream move to FOX.

Goldberg brought his passion and enthusiasm to every broadcast. His multiple catchphrases such as “It is all over!" and "Just like that!” became a popular staple of a growing promotion.

Fights Goldberg called include Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz, Ronda Rousey vs. Holly Holm, and Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen. After his UFC departure, Goldberg joined Bellator MMA and served as their new play-by-play announcer.

Goldberg made his Bellator debut at Bellator 180, which took place at Madison Square Garden. Prior to their move to Showtime, Bellator parted ways with Goldberg, who has since moved on to new ventures. This list will look at 5 interesting facts about former voice of the UFC Mike Goldberg.

#5. Mike Goldberg is a bare-knuckle boxing announcer

Kicking off this list of interesting facts about former UFC announcer Mike Goldberg is that he is now a bare-knuckle boxing announcer. Goldberg can be heard doing play-by-play for bare-knuckle promotion BYB Extreme. The promotion is based in Miami, Florida and is co-founded by Dhafir Harris, AKA Dada 5000.

BYB Extreme is unique as the fights are contested in a triangular ring called the trigon. The trigon is a unique concept because a smaller area forces action since there’s not much room to move around.

In addition to Goldberg, BYB Extreme’s broadcast team also includes Dave Ryan, Benny Ricardo, and Paulie Malignaggi. BYB Extreme’s broadcast team helps legitimize the product, which is positive because it helps them stand-out in the bare-knuckle marketplace.

