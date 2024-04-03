5 interesting facts about UFC 300: Why the landmark event holds so much significance

The upcoming UFC 300 event is slated to go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 13, 2024. The fight card is expected to be not only the biggest of this year but one of the biggest of all time. That is reflected by the multiple title bouts slated to go down.

In the main event, Alex Pereira will defend his light-heavyweight gold against Jamahal Hill. 'Poatan' captured the gold with a knockout victory over Jiri Prochazka, securing the title that 'Sweet Dreams' never lost in the cage.

The co-main event will feature women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili, who will face Yan Xiaonan. 'Fury' earned the title bout with a first-round knockout victory over Jessica Andrade, and she will now get the chance to end 'Magnum''s reign.

The third title bout at the event is a ceremonial one. Justin Gaethje won 'BMF' gold with a knockout victory over Dustin Poirier last summer and will make his first defense at UFC 300. 'The Highlight' will face longtime featherweight contender Max Holloway.

There's also a litany of other bouts that will surely entertain fans. For those looking forward to the milestone event, here are five interesting facts about it.

Jim Miller has fought on two other milestone events

Jim Miller has fought on UFC 100, UFC 200, and now UFC 300.

'A10' continues to be one of the most beloved members of the roster, well into his 40s. Miller is currently riding a two-fight winning streak. He won five of his last six fights, making him an easy choice for the milestone UFC event.

In the early prelims of the event, the lightweight contender will face Bobby Green. The two were previously slated to compete at UFC 172, UFC 258, and even UFC 276. Fans are likely hoping that the fourth time will be the charm.

For Miller, he's used to fighting on these milestone cards. He's the only one on UFC 300 who has competed in the preceding UFC 100 and UFC 200 events. In previous outings, he's captured victories over Takanori Gomi and Mac Danzig.

The only other fighter who could've accomplished this feat is Brock Lesnar. However, the former WWE superstar is now retired from MMA. As such, Miller will be the only fighter to accomplish this feat.

UFC 300 will be the first time that two Chinese athletes fight for a title

UFC 300's bout between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan will make history.

'Magnum' hasn't competed since a title defense over Amanda Lemos last August. With that victory, Weili retained her title and also set the stage for a showdown with her Chinese counterpart, Xianoan.

'Fury' will enter UFC 300, riding a two-fight winning streak. Xiaonan has long called for a title fight against Weili and will get her wish later this month. In the process, the two Chinese-born athletes will make a lot of history.

The two women are going to make history, as it'll be the first time that two Chinese fighters will compete for UFC gold. Given the company's massive push into the country, it's hard to see Weili and Xiaonan being the last.

Making history is nothing new for Weili Zhang, however. She did so back in 2019 by becoming the first, and only, Chinese UFC champion. Depending on how their fight goes at UFC 300, Yan Xiaonan may join her on that list.

UFC 300 will be the first time a two-time Olympic gold medalist competes

Kayla Harrison's promotional debut at UFC 300 will make a lot of history.

The longtime Judoka suddenly signed with the company earlier this year. After winning several PFL tournaments, she decided to leave the Donn Davis-led company in favor of the UFC.

At the milestone event later this month, Harrison will face former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm. For her part, 'The Preacher's Daughter' is coming off a no-contest with Mayra Bueno Silva last summer.

The bout will be the Judoka's first down at 135 pounds and could see her earn a title shot with a victory. The fight itself also has a bit of history attached. While there have been a lot of Olypmians to fight in the UFC, none are as accomplished as Kayla Harrison. The American is a two-time gold medalist, winning at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Games.

UFC 300 will feature a record 12 current and former world champions

UFC 300 is a card like none other, and that is reflected in the number of current and former champions.

As previously stated, there are three title bouts slated for the card later this month. Current champions heading into the event include Alex Pereira, Zhang Weili, and ceremonial 'BMF' titleholder Justin Gaethje. If one doesn't count the 'BMF' title as a real one, 'The Highlight' is a former interim champion.

Furthermore, Jamahal Hill is a former light-heavyweight champion, while Max Holloway has held gold at featherweight. The main card also features the return of former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, who will face Arman Tsarukyan. Aljamain Sterling, fresh off a bantamweight title run, will now fight Calvin Kattar.

Former light-heavyweight titleholder Jiri Prochazka will return to face Aleksandar Rakic. Holly Holm formerly held gold at women's bantamweight in 2016 and will now welcome Kayla Harrison. Jessica Andrade held gold at women's strawweight and will now face Marina Rodriguez.

Lastly, a battle of former champions Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt will kick off the event.

UFC 300 isn't actually UFC 300

UFC 300 is a great fight card, but it isn't actually the milestone event it's titled.

In the past, the UFC has had to cancel several fight cards. Most of these were fight night events, with several cards being scrapped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, while UFC 300 is a big deal, it's not exactly the company's 300th pay-per-view event. As of now, there's been three previously canceled pay-per-view shows. Those would be UFC 151, UFC 176, and UFC 233.

All three cards were canceled for various reasons. However, the company just decided to go ahead and move forward without rescheduling the events. So, while UFC 300 is a great card, it's not exactly the milestone event it's being hyped as.

Still, the fight card should be an excellent one. Both UFC 100 and UFC 200 were excellent events, and there's no reason to believe this one won't be.

