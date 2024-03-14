Jamahal Hill fires six-word reaction at clip of Alex Pereira breaking the heavy bag

Jamahal Hill wasn't impressed with Alex Pereira's video of him destroying the heavy bag.

As 'Poatan' prepares for his return in the main event of UFC 300 next month, Pereira has shown a lot of his training on social media. Earlier this week, the Brazilian took to Instagram to show himself utterly destroying a heavy bag.

That's literally speaking, as the UFC light-heavyweight champion punched a hole in the bag. The clip was reminiscent of the great George Foreman in boxing, as 'Big George' routinely broke heavy bags in his career.

Check out the clip of Pereira destroying the heavy bag below:

While the clip impressed many on social media, that doesn't include Jamahal Hill. 'Sweet Dreams' is the man currently slated to face Alex Pereira next month at UFC 300. The bout will be Hill's first since defeating the champion's friend, Glover Teixeria, in January 2023.

On Instagram, Hill responded in the comments of a post about Pereira's video. The former light-heavyweight champion reminded fans that heavy bags don't punch back, but he does. Hill wrote:

"Bags don't hit back I DO!!!"

[Comment from @ESPNMMA comment section on Instagram Reels]

Who is fighting on the main card of UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill?

UFC 300 will be headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, but the entire card is stacked.

'Sweet Dreams' is still relatively young in his UFC career, but is already a former champion. He will also have the distinction of headlining the historic 300th pay-per-view event, which is a major milestone for the promotion.

UFC 100 was headlined by Brock Lesnar vs. Frank Mir, while UFC 200 was headlined by Miesha Tate vs. Amanda Nunes. Hill, as well as Alex Pereira, now get to join that exclusive club of main eventers.

However, UFC 300 has a lot more than just Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill. Currently scheduled for the co-main event is a women's strawweight title bout between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan. The milestone card also features another championship bout in the form of Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway.

'The Highlight' is currently the ceremonial 'BMF' champion and will look to defeat 'Blessed' next month. Beyond the title bouts, the main card will feature the return of Bo Nickal against Cody Brundage and a lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira.

To promote the stacked card, the UFC even released a trailer for the event last week.

Expand Tweet