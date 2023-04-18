George Foreman praises Canelo Alvarez as the most "exciting" boxer today

Ahead of Canelo Alvarez's next fight, he's received some big praise from George Foreman.

The Mexican superstar has been out of the ring since his trilogy bout with Gennadiy Golovkin last September. In that outing, Alvarez scored a thrilling unanimous decision victory over 'GGG', ending the series with two wins to his name.

The super-middleweight champion is set to return next month to his home country. There, Alvarez will headline a DAZN pay-per-view outing against John Ryder in what promises to be an exciting showdown. 'The Gorilla' is entering the contest off a stoppage win over Zach Parker last year.

The site has yet to be finalized, but the bout is expected to land in Jalisco, Mexico. Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder are in the process of finalizing a deal for an undisputed super middleweight championship fight on May 6, sources told @MikeCoppinger The site has yet to be finalized, but the bout is expected to land in Jalisco, Mexico. Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder are in the process of finalizing a deal for an undisputed super middleweight championship fight on May 6, sources told @MikeCoppinger.The site has yet to be finalized, but the bout is expected to land in Jalisco, Mexico. https://t.co/wkv2zH1TNQ

Nonetheless, the fight will be exciting because just about all of Canelo Alvarez's bouts are. While he's dominant and one of the best boxers on the planet, he's also one of the most thrilling. That's according to former heavyweight champion, George Foreman.

He discussed the Mexican superstar's return in a roundtable interview ahead of the release of his biographical film later this month. Discussing the super-middleweight champion, Foreman remarked:

"I love the new fighters, and oh, Canelo. Boy, Canelo Alvarez. Wow, he's been the most exciting fighter for me as well."

See Foreman's comments in the roundtable interview below:

Canelo Alvarez next fight: Mexican superstar calls for rematch

Canelo Alvarez's next fight won't be against Dmitry Bivol, but he wishes it were.

The Mexican superstar is set to return next month to Mexico against John Ryder. While 'The Gorilla' is ready to shock the world with an upset win, few are giving the British star much of a chance.

In fact, most weren't even expecting the two super-middleweights to fight next. In the months following his win over Gennadiy Golovkin, Alvarez stated that he would return to light-heavyweight to face Dmitry Bivol. The Russian defeated him by a lopsided unanimous decision last May, his first loss in nearly a decade.

However, the WBA (Super) light-heavyweight champion has shown disinterest in a potential rematch. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Canelo Alvarez discussed a possible second outing with Dmitry Bivol.

There, the super-middleweight champion stated that he wants a rematch, and that's his goal for 2023. He stated:

"Everybody knows I want that rematch with [Dmitry] Bivol. That's my goal this year. If it doesn't happening, then we'll see what happens. But we'll see, but that's my goal this year.

See his comments in the interview below:

