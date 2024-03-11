UFC 300 bout order finalized after latest addition to fight card - All you need to know

UFC 300 is nearing closer as the landmark pay-per-view card is just over a month away. While the main event featuring Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill was announced following UFC 298, UFC CEO Dana White revealed that there was still one more bout to be added.

That happened on Saturday as a lightweight bout featuring Jalin Turner and Renato Moicano was added to the preliminary card. Take a look at the full bout order for UFC 300's 13 fights below.

What order will UFC 300's fights take place?

The early preliminary card will open with former flyweight champion and No.8-ranked bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo taking on former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. No.14-ranked lightweight Bobby Green will face Jim Miller, who competed at both UFC 100 and UFC 200.

Former women's strawweight champion and No.4-ranked women's strawweight Jessica Andrade will take on No.6-ranked women's strawweight Marina Rodriguez. The recently added bout between No.9-ranked lightweight Jalin Turner and No.13-ranked lightweight Renato Moicano will close out the early preliminary card.

No.13-ranked featherweight Sodiq Yusuff will face Diego Lopes to kick off the preliminary card. Former women's bantamweight champion and No.5-ranked women's bantamweight Holly Holm will face two-time Olympic gold medalist and former PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison, who will be making her promotional debut.

No.8-ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar will introduce former bantamweight champion and No.2-ranked bantamweight Aljamain Sterling to the division. Finally, former light heavyweight champion and No.2-ranked light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka will face No.5-ranked light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic in the final bout of the preliminary card.

Former lightweight champion and No.1-ranked lightweight Charles Oliveira will get the pay-per-view card started as he faces No.4-ranked lightweight Arman Tsarukyan. In somewhat of a surprise move, Bo Nickal will face Cody Brundage on the main card in the only bout on the night that does not feature a ranked fighter.

Former interim lightweight champion and No.2-ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje will put his BMF title on the line against former featherweight champion and No.2-ranked featherweight Max Holloway in a five-round bout. Two-time women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will defend her title against No.1-ranked women's strawweight Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event. It will mark the first title bout featuring two Chinese fighters in UFC history.

Finally, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will put his title on the line against former light heavyweight champion and No.1-ranked light heavyweight Jamahal Hill, who vacated the belt due to injury.

Check out a graphic of UFC 300's bout order, courtesy of Marcel Dorff:

