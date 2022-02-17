5 keys to victory for the co-main event of ONE Championship: Lights Out

The main event of ONE Championship: Bad Blood was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Though it was a massive letdown, the fight was not canceled altogether.

Just recently, ONE announced that the much-awaited grudge match between Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes and John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker has a new date. It is now set to be the co-main event of ONE Championship: Lights Out on March 11.

Finally, the two will lock horns inside the cage.

This bout between bitter rivals is more than just a fight for the belt. It's a fight for pride. It's a conflict rooted in real animosity. A fight that's the culmination of months and months of heated exchanges between hardened warriors. On March 11, a massive tidal wave will break as the highly anticipated clash finally happens in the cage.

Both the champion and the challenger are bringing something to the fight that no one else in the division can. Fernandes has fight I.Q., championship experience and jiu-jitsu mastery, while Lineker has, well, the power to knock out an elephant.

The two heated rivals hate each other's guts and will do everything they can to impose their will and win the bout before the final horn.

With the bantamweight throne up for grabs, however, hate and pride are not enough to get the job done. Today we put on our analyst hats and figure out what the keys to victory are for the co-main event title bout at ONE: Lights Out.

#5. Control the center of the ONE Championship Circle

This bout can boil down to who can take the center of the cage and push forward.

Lineker has an aggressive, marauding style, where he plods forward and fires punches from the hip with full power. It's hard to do this, however, if he's walking backwards or his back is pressed up against the cage.

'Hands of Stone' needs to immediately take the center of the Circle and push the champion on his backpedal.

As for ONE Championship bantamweight king Fernandes, he needs to do exactly the same. He needs to force Lineker out of his comfort zone and get him to walk backwards. Power punchers have had a hard time pulling the trigger when they're being pressured. A perfect example is former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Easier said than done, however. Fernandes needs to dig deep into his bag of tricks to get Lineker just the slight bit concerned to put a halt to his forward momentum. The best way to do that is to take the center of the cage immediately.

