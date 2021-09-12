5 legendary UFC knockout artists who retired from MMA

There's nothing UFC fans love more than witnessing bone-chilling knockouts inside the octagon. While MMA is much more than two fighters with heavy hands swinging wildly at each other, fans do love to see those who can change a contest with just one good strike. Fighters with the famed 'touch of death' on their limbs are also known as knockout artists.

There are various aspects of the sport that intrigue fans, but over the years, we have seen that nothing pumps their adrenaline as much as knockouts. They are brutal and often painful to watch for some. Fans tune in to see fighters putting their opponents to sleep with one devastating strike.

Athletes who can finish fights with one single strike don't come by very often. But when they do, it's hard not to take notice. An appropriate example would be former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

The Irishman is a legendary trash-talker and his skills on the microphone contributed to his massive popularity. But fans and promoters have placed him on a pedestal thanks to his incredible ability to finish fights via KO. 19 out of his 22 wins inside the cage have come via knockout.

Precision beats power.

Timing beats speed.#OnThisDay all it took was 𝟙𝟛 𝕤𝕖𝕔𝕠𝕟𝕕𝕤.



Conor McGregor's iconic knockout of Jose Aldo is five years old 🤯pic.twitter.com/A5F2DsO3Qp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 12, 2020

Over the years, we have seen some heavy-handed gladiators step inside the octagon. In this article, we look at some of the greatest knockout artists in the UFC who are now retired.

#5. Mirko Cro Cop (UFC heavyweight)

Pride Grand Prix 2005 - Final Round - Match - August 28, 2005

Mirko Cro Cop is one of the purest brawlers in UFC history. His gung-ho style of fighting was highly entertaining to watch. Cro Cop's name became synonymous with KOs. He has picked up 30 knockout victories over the course of his career.

Sept10, 2006 Japan - Opening Mirko Cro Cop defeated Wanderlei Silva via KO (Head Kick) at 5:22 of the first round pic.twitter.com/tUnvncguZ1 — Soa The Hulk Palelei (@soathehulk) March 29, 2016

The Croatian's signature move was a left roundhouse kick to the head. He'd disguise the head kicks with straight left punches. Cro Cop knocked out four opponents via head kick. While he isn't likely to enter the octagon again, Mirko Cro Cop will always be cherished as one of the greatest UFC knockout artists of all time.

Happy Birthday Mirko Cro Cop 🎵 pic.twitter.com/nkcPQ2minv — 帰ってきたパンク (@rbFjHETBqGz3Mrh) September 9, 2021

