5 most logical opponents for Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz is a true legend in the sport of MMA. He's won the UFC bantamweight championship on multiple occasions and remains one of the divison's best fighters at the age of 36. He is currently in the process of trying to make one last run at the title, which makes his next step an interesting one.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Oct1.2011



Dominick Cruz makes the 2nd defense of his UFC Bantamweight title,



Cruz is currently the no. 7 ranked fighter at bantamweight and has won his last two bouts. He appears set on trying to reclaim the top spot in the division and has expressed his desire to take the quickest route possible to the belt. However, there are plenty of other fighters with similar intentions.

Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling are scheduled for a title unification fight at UFC 273 and beneath them Jose Aldo and T.J. Dillashaw are lying in wait. No. 5 ranked Rob Font is also scheduled to face Marlon Vera on April 30 meaning many of the division's biggest names are already tied up.

With that in mind, here are the five most logical opponents for Dominick Cruz's next fight:

#5. Dominick Cruz vs. Song Yadong

Song Yadong holds a record of 19-5-1 (1 NC)

Song Yadong followed up his recent victory over Marlon Moraes by calling out the former champion Dominick Cruz. He cited the storied rivalry between Cruz and Team Alpha Male as motivation for the fight and it helps that both men are close to each other in the UFC rankings.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Song Yadong says he wants Dom Cruz next. He also speaks English really well! Who knew?! Song Yadong says he wants Dom Cruz next. He also speaks English really well! Who knew?!

The fight would be an interesting clash between two different generations of bantamweights. Cruz has done and seen it all in the division, whilst Yadong appears to be on his way to his own long and successful run at the top of the weight class. This dynamic would provide a fun storyline for this potential match-up.

However, Cruz has been very clear that he is trying to get back to a title shot as quickly as possible and that might derail this bout. Cruz is the higher ranked competitor and given his back-to-back wins, he will likely be targeting a fighter above him in the rankings.

#4. Dominick Cruz vs. Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley holds a record of 15-1

Let's start off with the one major downside to this potential match-up. Dominick Cruz is ranked no. 7 whilst Sean O'Malley is ranked no. 13, so this fight might not do much to get the veteran to the title shot he wants. With that being said, there are also a few reasons why it could be a good fit.

O'Malley has become one of the biggest stars in the UFC, let alone the bantamweight division. Pairing him against Cruz would make a big-time fight that would draw plenty of mainstream attention. While a win over O'Malley might not help massively in the rankings, it would get a lot of people focusing on Cruz.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2021/7/12/2257… Dominick Cruz responds to Sean O’Malley saying he’s been ‘ducking’ him following win at UFC 264 ( @DamonMartin Dominick Cruz responds to Sean O’Malley saying he’s been ‘ducking’ him following win at UFC 264 (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2021/7/12/2257… https://t.co/PD990x1w9B

If the former champion were to win this fight, he would create a lot of demand to see him fight for the title once again. However, it would likely not be enough to get him there right away. Given that there are fights out there that would get Cruz closer to securing a title shot, it seems unlikely to be next.

#3. Dominck Cruz vs. T.J. Dillashaw II

T.J. Dillashaw holds a record of 17-4

Once again, let's start with some potential obstacles for this fight. T.J. Dillashaw is the no. 2 ranked bantamweight and is closer to a title fight than Dominick Cruz. Dillashaw never lost the belt and may be next in line for a title shot having returned from suspension with a win over Cory Sandhagen.

While this may lead you to believe that Dillashaw might be out of reach for Cruz as an opponent, that may not be the case. Dillashaw's win over Sandhagen was highly controversial and he suffered injuries in that fight that are still keeping him out of action.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Jan17.2016



5 years ago today,



Dominick Cruz defeats TJ Dillashaw to once again become the UFC Bantamweight Champion. Jan17.20165 years ago today,Dominick Cruz defeats TJ Dillashaw to once again become the UFC Bantamweight Champion. https://t.co/NNv8S0hoDX

Jose Aldo is on a three-fight winning streak and may now have a better case for a title shot than a man who hasn't had a clear-cut win since 2018. If the UFC agrees and Aldo gets the next title shot, a fight between Cruz and Dillashaw is perfect. Seeing these fierce rivals fight once again would be a real treat.

#2. Dominick Cruz vs. Jose Aldo

José Aldo holds a record of 31-7

Dominick Cruz has stated that he feels that the most highly-demanded next opponent for him is José Aldo. This would truly be a dream match, with the two fighters often cited as the greatest bantamweight and featherweight of all-time. With both fighters currently competing in the same division, perhaps now is the time.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Gotta go Jose Aldo vs. Dominick Cruz at some point, right? Gotta go Jose Aldo vs. Dominick Cruz at some point, right?

Once again, a potential issue here is that Aldo appears significantly closer to a title shot. After defeating Rob Font, the Brazilian requested either a title shot or a bout with T.J. Dillashaw. However, with Dillashaw's injury status currently unknown, perhaps Aldo could face Cruz in a bout to decide the next title contender.

It makes sense that Cruz has expressed interest in this potential match as it appears to be exactly what he is looking for. The fight gives him the chance to get the title shot he desires and pits him against a fighter in a comparable position career-wise. However, it makes a little less sense on Aldo's end, so it doesn't take the top spot.

#1. Dominick Cruz vs. Merab Dvalishvilli

Merab Dvalishvili holds a record of 14-4

At first glance, this might seem like a rather odd pairing. Merab Dvalishvilli is not a name that gets a lot of headlines, nor has he been a top contender in the division for very long. However, the Georgian fighter is now ranked above Dominick Cruz and this fight might just be the most logical of the lot.

Dvalishvilli has quietly gone on a seven-fight tear and scored a come-from-behind TKO victory over Marlon Moraes last time out. While his grappling-heavy style might not produce as fun a match-up for Cruz as other opponents, this fight could well be his only viable option.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Dvalishvili: To be honest, I deserve a big name. I have six straight wins. A deserve Dominick Cruz or a former champion, I'm ready, I'm hungry #UFCVegas25 Dvalishvili: To be honest, I deserve a big name. I have six straight wins. A deserve Dominick Cruz or a former champion, I'm ready, I'm hungry #UFCVegas25

With the upcoming title fight booked and Aldo and Dillashaw seemingly ahead of the rest of the chasing pack, Cruz does have somewhat limited options. A fight with Dvalishvilli may not be his first choice but it seems like the bout that makes the most sense for all parties.

