5 massive UFC fights that didn't need a title

Sometimes there are fights in the UFC that completely transcend the need for titles. What makes these fights special are the fights themselves. As soon as these matchups get announced, fans will have to take a moment to collect themselves. Some of these bouts could be a long-brewing rivalry finally coming to a head, a highly anticipated rematch, or the type of fight that has Hall of Fame written on it as soon as it gets announced.

Every title fight in the UFC is massive, but some don't need a title to make it big. So let's take a closer look at five massive UFC fights that didn't need a title.

#5. Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 268

Justin Gaethje vs. Micheal Chandler

The matchup between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler was voted the 'Fight of the Year' for 2021. Both fighters were also coming off losses to the lightweight champions -- Gaethje losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov, while Chandler lost to Charles Oliveira. Gaethje and Chandler were looking to climb the ladder for another chance at the title. As soon as the bell rang, both of them came swinging towards each other with reckless abandonment.

Chandler who was the former Bellator lightweight champion had Gaethje wobbled at the start of the match, but 'The Highlight' fought back and dropped Chandler later on. Both sustained severe damage during the 15 minutes they were given to fight. The former interim lightweight champion Gaethje eventually won via UD.

During the post-fight interview, Gaethje said:

"I knew exactly what that motherf**ker was. He is a warrior. We’re living in the wrong times, let me tell you. Me and him should’ve been fighting to death in a colosseum. That’s what should’ve happened."

#4. Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 is the second biggest fight in the history of the UFC. The fight sold 1.8 million PPV's and the hype around the fight was insane.

McGregor had beaten Poirier back in 2014 when they both fought in the featherweight division. The Irishman trash-talked his way into the American’s head and finished him inside round one. Their second fight took place in January 2021 in Dubai. McGregor was looking to beat Poirier and secure a title shot for himself whereas 'The Diamond' was looking for revenge. Poirier was the man to come out on top as he finished the Irishman in the second round via TKO.

The trilogy was all set for Vegas. Everyone expected a war between the two but the unthinkable happened. McGregor broke his foot towards the end of the first round and the doctor stopped the fight, resulting in a win for Poirier.

#3. Anderson Silva vs. Forrest Griffin at UFC 183

Anderson Silva vs. Forrest Griffin

In August 2009, Anderson Silva went up to light heavyweight to face Forrest Griffin at UFC 101. At the time, Silva had already defended the middleweight title six times and was regarded by many as the greatest to ever do it. Griffin, on the other hand, had just lost the light heavyweight title.

The fight was being hyped up by many as Silva's toughest test till date. 'The Spider' had made previous competition at middleweight look weak. The Brazilian's counter striking technique made landing a clean shot on him nearly impossible. If someone went into the fire with 'The Spider', he would shut their lights out.

Meanwhile, Griffin was always known for his heart and bringing the fight to his opponent. So as the fight started, the American charged forward but wasn't able to land anything on Silva, who kept dodging his attacks. The Brazilian landed a clean punch while going backwards which knocked out 'The American Psycho'.

#2. Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2 at UFC 202

Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 2 at T-Mobile arena

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz started with one of the most iconic call-outs in the history of the UFC.

McGregor who was the featherweight champion at the time was going to move up to lightweight. He was supposed to fight Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 196, but he pulled out and Diaz stepped in. 'The Notorious' had Diaz hurt in the first round but he fought back in the second and submitted the Irishman.

This was McGregor's first loss in 17 fights. The featherweight champion was looking for revenge and their rematch was scheduled for UFC 202. McGregor and Diaz battled it out for 25 minutes and the Irishman came on top with a close decision win.

This was the biggest fight in the history of the UFC at the time. The rematch between the two made a whopping 1.65 million PPV buys.

#1. Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal was one of the biggest grudge matches in the history of UFC. They were best friends, roommates, and sparring partners who turned into bitter enemies.

The cracks in the brotherhood between Covington and Masvidal appeared when Covington allegedly didn't pay his striking coach Paulinho Hernandez, who was introduced to him by Masvidal. The negativity between the two began to increase, leading to things being said on social media and at their gym, American Top Team (ATT). Due to this negativity within the walls of ATT, the owner of the gym, Dan Lambert, decided to throw both of them out.

'Chaos' joined a new team in Florida, MMA Masters, and Masvidal returned to ATT after letting things cool down at the gym for some time.

When the bell rang on March 5 for the main event fight between the two, Covington took control and dominated Masvidal with his superior wrestling. 'Chaos' was also edging 'Gamebred' out in striking, which was unexpected. Masvidal threw a right hook in the fourth round which temporarily dropped Covington, but the number one ranked welterweight fought back and got his hand raised after 25 minutes.

