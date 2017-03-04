5 MMA fighters who could be Raw General Manager

We've just received an email from the not so anonymous Raw GM..

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 04 Mar 2017, 17:25 IST

Who will be the next Raw GM?

The role of being Raw's General Manager has been something of a poisoned chalice over the years. For one reason or another everyone who has taken the job has experienced some kind of tough love when it comes to either their sacking or their actual time in the position. But hey, they knew what they were getting themselves in for from the start, right?

In kayfabe, yes. The question we want to ask today is what would happen if one of these five MMA fighters decided to take up the position on a full time basis? Obviously it would be a little different from their usual day to day profession, but we're confident that they can do it just as well as alot of people who have held the role in the past.

Now that isn't saying much when you look down the list of former employers, but still - let's try and remain positive about this. Alot of mixed martial artists feel the need to talk some trash in the build up to a big fight, which is one of the many reasons why alot of them already have a decent pedigree when it comes to promos in the world of professional wrestling.

So with that in mind, let's take a look at five MMA fighters who could be Raw General Manager.