5 MMA Heavyweights that would've been better pro-wrestlers than The Great Khali

These MMA fighters would have been a better fit for WWE than the giant from Punjab.

by Johny Payne Top 5 / Top 10 22 Feb 2017, 12:22 IST

Shawn Michaels (L), Rey Mysterio (R), Cryme Time (Extreme Left/Right) and Khali (Center)

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Pro-Wrestling have had a long and storied relationship with one another, with both sports witnessing their respective stars trying their hand at the other.

Several combat sports Superstars such as Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Ken Shamrock and several others have found success inside the cage as well as the squared-circle.

Now although WWE has had more than its fair share of giants over the years, a giant that stands as the odd man out is ex-WWE superstar, Hollywood part-timer and Bollywood-hopeful – Dalip Singh Rana.

Known to WWE and pro-wrestling fans as the Great Khali, this man got by on the biggest stage of pro-wrestling in spite of being a less-than-stellar athlete and a lumbering giant without any discernable mic-skills.

Nevertheless, today we take a look at a few MMA Heavyweight and Super-Heavyweight fighters that would’ve definitely played Khali’s WWE role better than the Punjabi Playboy himself. Looking at you Vince!

Here are a few examples:

#5 Stefan ‘Skyscraper’ Struve

Mark Hunt (L) stares down Stefan Struve (R) before their UFC bout

Dalip Singh Rana aka ‘The Great Khali’ has always been criticised for moving as though his feet were stuck in the sand, merely plodding through the motions inside the squared circle.

Let’s face it, Khali was a terrible athlete in his New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) days as well as all through his 2006-2014 run in the WWE.

On the other hand, when you take someone like Stefan Struve (6’11.5” tall), you have an athletic giant with excellent movement and speed that would put most Lightweights to shame. Struve is a former Cage Gladiators World Heavyweight champion and also has legitimate experience in the sport of kick-boxing.

Furthermore, he holds notable wins over the current UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic as well as the former Pride Heavyweight champion and Interim-UFC Heavyweight champion Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira.

With credentials like that, coupled with his excellent mobility, Stefan ‘Skyscraper’ Struve would have been a prized possession for Vince and co over at WWE instead of the plodding and non-athletic Khali.

In fact, even as of today, the WWE shouldn’t think twice before cutting Struve a sweet deal and enticing him to jump ship from the UFC to WWE. Struve would be an instant hit on RAW or SmackDown and a surefire success to draw in pro-wrestling fans.

