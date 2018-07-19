5 Most Brutal MMA Knockouts

The UFC has witnessed several brutal knockouts over the course of its storied history

The world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has always been one that has enthralled fans with exhilarating knockouts and mindboggling submissions.

The thrill of a stoppage victory in MMA is second to none, however, should said stoppage come by way of a brutal KO—the electricity in the air is indeed amplified to a great extent.

Now, although most fans would argue that getting knocked out by a single strike and losing consciousness is a rather nasty way to lose, certain sections of fans and experts believe that sustaining a prolonged beating before eventually losing consciousness is, in fact, more damaging to the losing fighter’s long-term health and well-being.

Regardless, today we take a look at some of the most brutal KO/TKO stoppages in MMA history—

#5 Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier 2

Yes. Jon Jones tested positive for illegal PEDs after this fight, and yes, the result of the epic UFC 214 encounter between Jon Jones and “DC” was overturned to a No-Contest.

Regardless, the fact remains that after defeating Daniel Cormier in their first encounter back in 2015, Jones did fight his arch nemesis once again at UFC 214 last year. The two combatants started right where they’d left off—tagging one another with hellacious strikes, all thrown with bad intent.

Cormier appeared to be getting the better of the exchanges on the feet, as both fighters seemed rather disinterested in taking matters to the mat. Cormier’s boxing served to startle Jones on the feet in the early exchanges, however, the latter made brilliant use of his length and size advantage over DC—backpedaling wonderfully from long-range strikes, and clinching up in order to tire out the smaller Cormier when the latter managed to cover the distance.

Jones, rather intriguingly, kept slamming kicks into Cormier’s midsection while extending his hands outward so as to efficiently gauge distance. In response to which, Cormier began getting lazy with his feet, and started parrying said body kicks—which in turn would turn out to be his undoing.

Jones tricked Cormier, by faking a kick to the body and going upstairs—tagging DC with a thunderous left leg roundhouse head kick which sent the latter stumbling across the Octagon.

A few ground strikes later, Cormier was out cold. What served as a rather scary scene after the match, is that Cormier argued it to be an early stoppage by veteran referee John McCarthy—something that clearly wasn’t the case. DC then proceeded to cry in the post-fight Octagon interview.

Replays subsequently showed that the stoppage may have in fact been late, as Cormier absorbed several brutal punches well after he’d been separated from his senses.

