5 most devastating Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson finishes

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is one of the most entertaining fighters to compete in MMA. His fighting style made him a fan favorite amongst diehard mixed martial arts fans, while his personality drew casual viewers. Whether it was in PRIDE, UFC or even Bellator, ‘Rampage’ provided many memorable moments.

Jackson has accomplished a great deal in his 20-year MMA career. He is a former PRIDE middleweight champion and former UFC light heavyweight champion. In fact, he defeated Dan Henderson at UFC 75 to unify both titles after the UFC purchased their competitor.

During his 20-year career, some of Jackson’s wins have come in devastating fashion. Those finishes were against some of the biggest names in the sport. This list will look back at 5 of the most devastating finishes of Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s career.

#5. ‘Rampage' knocks out Kevin Randleman - PRIDE 25

‘Rampage’ Jackson's knockout win over Kevin Randleman at PRIDE 25 was one of the most devastating of his career. Both ‘Rampage’ and ‘The Monster’ were on impressive winning streaks heading into this bout. Randleman was on a five-fight winning streak, while Jackson was on a three-fight winning streak.

Most of the fight saw both fighters in the clinch, with ‘The Monster’ trying to utilize his wrestling to take ‘Rampage’ down. However, Jackson showed great takedown defense, which was impressive considering Randleman’s accolades as an NCAA Division I wrestler.

‘Rampage’ eventually dropped the former UFC heavyweight champion during an exchange. He connected with a knee to the face, which stunned Randleman and followed that up with an uppercut and a left-hook. He then unloaded powerful strikes from full mount that knocked his rival out.

There was a lot of mutual respect between the two and PRIDE caught a great moment between them backstage.

