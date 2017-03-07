5 Most hated fighters in UFC history

These guys and girls might want to consider hiring bodyguards.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 07 Mar 2017, 10:40 IST

The UFC is always full of controversial figures

Isn't hating a good heel fantastic?

You appreciate them for all of the hard work they put in night in and night out, but at the end of the day, they're so good at their job that you just can't help but boo them. It's a tremendous cycle and it's one that has worked well for many professional wrestlers over the years. However, it's also worked for some MMA fighters too.

That's right. Whilst things may not be pre-determined in the world of the UFC, the personas they put on in order to sell pay per views can be quite fictional indeed. A lot of the so-called bad guys over there are genuinely not great people in real life.

However, the lines are very often blurred when fighters who claimed to hate each other for months on end then proceed to hug once their scheduled bout is over.

It makes alot of MMA fans come across as hypocrites when bashing WWE, but we digress. This list has been created with the sole purpose of appreciating just how hated these guys and girls were during their UFC tenures, with all of them possessing very different attributes and traits that don't exactly help them in their endeavours.

With that said, here are the five most hated fighters in UFC history.

#5 Josh Koscheck

Poor old Kos

Boy oh boy, do we fans love a good bad guy.

Josh Koscheck has lingered back and forth between highly talented and criminally overrated, but throughout that entire period, he's always maintained his cocky persona that has driven so many fighters towards wanting to knock his head off. Thankfully, quite a few of them have succeeded over the years.

The pinnacle of Josh's behaviour came during his season as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter when good old Kos did everything in his power to bully Georges St-Pierre and his team. Thankfully he failed, and the trajectory of both men since that point has been drastically different with GSP looking to reclaim his throne meanwhile Koscheck limps towards retirement.

Everyone loves the bad guy.