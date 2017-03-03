5 most satisfying losses in MMA

These 5 fighters really deserved to lose and lose they did.

It was refreshing to see McGregor put in his place

As an MMA fan, you are bound to have your favourites and those fighters that you just can’t stand. It’s all part and parcel of being a follower of the sport of mixed martial arts and it’s something you learn to appreciate. Celebrate the wins and support your favourite fighters after their losses.

Despite this, there are some MMA fighters who really push people’s buttons and it seems almost impossible for people to have any sympathy for them. Hardcore fans of the sport are known to be extremely difficult to please and quick to judge.

This has made some fighters into the most hated in the world of mixed martial arts and when these men and women took a loss, their detractors celebrated. Fans cherished the memory of seeing a hated fighter vanquished in a physical contest right in front of their eyes.

So, without further ado, here are the 5 most satisfying losses in MMA:

#1 Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor was riding in on the high of his superb 13-second UFC Featherweight Title victory over Jose Aldo and looked prime to take on Rafael dos Anjos for the UFC Lightweight Championship on his quest to become the first ever simultaneous World Champion in the history of the promotion.

When dos Anjos succumbed to an injury a few weeks away from their contest, Nate Diaz stepped up to take on McGregor on extremely short notice. No one really gave Diaz a shot and called him lucky to have earned a pretty big day.

How wrong they were. Diaz proceeded to shock the world and pick up a submission victory over the Irishman for an unbelievable victory that was celebrated by thousands of McGregor haters all around the world.

A lot of people were unhappy with the preferential treatment handed out to The Notorious One as well as his brash and cocky attitude and they were more than happy to see him taken down a few pegs at the hands of the younger Diaz brother.

McGregor would, of course, return to avenge his loss against Diaz and then pick up the UFC Lightweight Title from Eddie Alvarez to complete the historic goal he set out to achieve against Rafael dos Anjos.