5 Olympians who had unsuccessful MMA careers

Olympians are usually revered and adulated in sports communities for their advanced skill-sets. It takes thousands of hours of hard work and sacrifices to reach that level. Even Olympians who fall short of winning medals at the Games are largely successful in other competitions.

Many Olympians have tried their hand at MMA, and have enjoyed triumphant careers, proving that they had a higher level of skill-set than everyone else. However, many others have not been as fortunate and have tasted bitter defeats at the hands of athletes, causing fight fans to doubt their Olympic credentials.

Focusing on the latter category of athletes, here's a look at five Olympians who had unsuccessful MMA careers.

#5 Pawel Nastula - Olympian gold medalist (Judo)

22 Jul 1996: Pawel Nastula of Poland celebrates after winning gold in the 96kg category in men's judo.

Pawel Nastula is a Polish judoka who transitioned into a mixed martial artist after a successful Olympic journey. He has won several World Championships and European Championships in Men's judo, and was considered one of the best judokas in the world.

Nastula was unbeaten from February 1994 to March 1998, winning 312 consecutive judo matches across different competitions. It also included the 1996 Olympics held in Georgia, United States. The Olympian competed in the 95kg category for most of his career, and broke his 1,220 day-long unbeaten reign when the weight category changed to 100kg.

Pawel Nastula switched to MMA in 2005, but didn't have an easy journey. He fought several tough mixed martial artists, including the great Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira and former UFC champ Josh Barnett. Of course, he lost both fights, along with four other bouts in his 11-fight MMA career.

The Polish Olympian could not hit it off in MMA. Fighting in MMA promotions such as Pride and KSW, he picked up a 5-6 record over a period of nine years.

