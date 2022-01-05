5 of ONE Championship’s craziest fights of all time

When ONE Championship was founded 10 years ago, the aim was to set a high standard for the athletes competing, lining up the company to be the world’s premier martial arts organization.

Today, that lofty standard remains. Throughout its existence, Asia's largest MMA promotion has treated fans around the world to the highest level of martial arts competition, night in and night out. The organization continues to hit its goal today, existing as the world leader in martial arts.

Part of the allure of ONE Championship is the international aspect to the athletes on the roster.

Currently, ONE’s 22 world champions come from 10 different countries. Among the fighters ranked in the top five of their respective divisions, more than 20 different nations are represented. This, in turn, has bred the desired high-level of competition envisioned at the organization’s conception.

As the talent pool is filled with athletes from around the world competing under the ONE Championship banner, the stakes continue to rise. Through this, fans have witnessed their fair share of wild fights.

But which ones are the craziest of them all? Let’s break it down. Here are five of the craziest battles in the history of The Home of Martial Arts.

#5. Paul Cheng vs. Mahmoud Hassan - ONE: War of Dragons (July 11, 2014)

Deep in the ONE Championship archives lives one of the most underrated bangers of all time!

Cheng, a former Canadian Football League defensive lineman, clashed with Mahmoud Hassan, a heavyweight boxer turned mixed martial artist. While fans may not have been overly familiar with either combatant prior to the fight, they would not forget the battle that ensued.

Cheng and Hassan immediately met in the middle of the Circle like two bulls. Both men inflicted copious amounts of damage upon the other, engaging in two hellacious rounds of mixed martial arts action.

In the end, even with his eye swollen shut, Cheng’s onslaught was too much, as Hassan elected to retire on the stool following the second round. Although the ending came between rounds, the fight is remembered as one of the best in ONE history and rightfully so.

Edited by Harvey Leonard