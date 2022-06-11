5 opponents for Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson when he returns to Bellator 

No.4-ranked Bellator light heavyweight contender Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson is one of the most feared knockout artists in MMA. The former UFC title challenger made his long-awaited return to Bellator last year as part of the light heavyweight Grand Prix. Unfortunately, he was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an illness and has been out of action since.

Scott Coker has provided optimistic updates in the past few months which could indicate that Johnson's return is realistic. He won his Grand Prix bout and was scheduled to challenge Vadim Nemkov for the light heavyweight championship in the semi-finals. With that in mind, he will be treated as a top contender when he returns and rightfully so.

There are many intriguing bouts that the promotion could book and it will come down to timing. Depending on when it takes place, the promotion may want to take advantage and use his return to bolster an event. This list will look at five opponents for Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson when he returns to Bellator.

#5. No.7-ranked Bellator light heavyweight Karl Albrektsson

Since losing to Phil Davis, it looks as though Karl Albrektsson is beginning to hit his stride in Bellator. He is the No.7-ranked light heavyweight, so a bout with Johnson would make sense in terms of rankings.

Prior to joining the promotion, Albrektsson made a name for himself while competing in RIZIN. During his stint in the Japanese promotion, he earned a win over current light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov. Based on his recent performances, a win over ‘Rumble’ could earn him a rematch with Nemkov.

‘King’ is currently riding a 4-fight winning streak during which he split time between the promotion and Superior Challenge. The winning streak has seen him defeat Amilcar Alves, Viktor Nemkov, Vladimir Mishchenko, and Dovletzhan Yagshimuradov. Despite the majority of his wins coming via KO/TKO, Albrektsson has shown that he is not a one-dimensional fighter. He is capable of submitting his opponents and going the distance as well.

#4. Alex Polizzi

Alex Polizzi has earned a lot of respect from fans, which could earn him a fight with Anthony Johnson. The No.9-ranked light heavyweight most recently stepped in to fight Yoel Romero on short-notice. It didn’t go according to plan as Romero was dominant and finished him with one-second left in the fight.

Despite the loss, ‘Eazy’s status in the division shouldn’t be affected too much. After all, he took a massive risk by replacing Melvin Manhoef on less than two-weeks’ notice. Prior to his loss, Polizzi won three straight fights during which he defeated Gustavo Trujillo, Grant Neal, and Jose Augusto. His win over Augusto was the most impressive as he recovered from a flying-knee and submitted him with a rear-naked choke in round three.

‘Eazy’ could be a logical opponent for 'Rumble' when he returns, as both would be coming off lengthy layoffs. Polizzi sustained a broken jaw in the loss to Romero, so the promotion could take their time in scheduling the fight.

#3. Phil Davis

Depending on the status of the Bellator light heavyweight championship, the promotion could go in another direction with Johnson. The light heavyweight Grand Prix is expected to conclude later this year when Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson compete again. In the meantime, perhaps the promotion could book a title eliminator between ‘Rumble’ and No.1-ranked light heavyweight Phil Davis.

Davis is a former Bellator light heavyweight champion and has remained a top contender since losing the title. Based on the current situation at 205 lbs, perhaps he would be interested in pursuing a rematch with ‘Rumble.’ They previously fought at UFC 172 back in 2014, which saw Johnson earn a dominant unanimous decision victory. Each judge scored the bout 30-27, which was obvious as ‘Mr. Wonderful’ was unable to utilize his wrestling like in other fights.

A rematch would be beneficial for both fighters. For Davis, he would have an opportunity to avenge a loss from 2014. Meanwhile, ‘Rumble’ would be able to prove that he is still among the top 205-pounders in the world.

#2. Yoel Romero

Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson vs. Yoel Romero remains one of the biggest Bellator fights that got away. There was plenty of excitement when the promotion announced that the former UFC title challengers had signed with the promotion.

The bout was originally scheduled to take place in the opening round of the light heavyweight Grand Prix. But Romero was forced to withdraw because he didn’t clear his pre-fight medical examinations. As a result, ‘Rumble’ fought Jose Augusto, who served as an alternate in the tournament. It was an action-packed bout that saw Augusto drop and nearly finish him in the first round. However, the 38-year-old recovered and knocked out Augusto in round two.

It would make sense for Bellator to try booking the fight again. When they confirmed Romero didn’t clear his medicals, they announced that they planned to to reschedule the bout in the future.

‘The Soldier of God’ is currently scheduled to compete against Melvin Manhoef in September, which would work if Johnson returns in early 2023.

#1. Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson winner

Johnson could earn an immediate title shot upon returning because of what transpired in Bellator's light heavyweight Grand Prix. He was matched up with reigning light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov in the semi-finals, but was forced to withdraw.

Based on the bout not coming to fruition, ‘Rumble’ could make the argument to fight the winner of the Grand Prix. Nemkov and Corey Anderson are expected to compete in a rematch after the Grand Prix final ended in a no-contest. An accidental clash of heads resulted in a cut opening up above the champion’s left eye that forced the stoppage.

‘Rumble’s knockout power would make him a difficult matchup for both fighters should he receive a title shot. Depending on what transpires in the rematch, the Grand Prix winner defending the title against Johnson could be a lucrative fight. The title fight could also serve as a headliner for a big event like they did at Bellator 277.

